Properties of the week: houses off the beaten track

Featuring homes in Essex, Devon and West Sussex

Morawelon, Llanfaethlu, Anglesey
(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Essex: Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten

Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten, Essex

(Image credit: David Burr)

Northumberland: Lemmington Lodge, Lemmington

Lemmington Lodge, Lemmington, Northumberland

(Image credit: Sanderson Young)

A fine, castellated timber lodge. 3 beds (2 en suite), family baths, kitchen, recep, parking, garden. OIEO £495,000; Sanderson Young.

Gloucestershire: Chantry Cottage, Syde

Chantry Cottage, Syde, Gloucestershire

(Image credit: Savills)

This charming Grade II Cotswolds cottage is in an idyllic setting. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £1.7m; Savills.

Sutherland: Stoer View, Lairg

Stoer View, Lairg, Sutherland

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An attractive contemporary bungalow in a magical location, the property has a split-level wraparound decked terrace with stunning views over Badcall Bay. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/living/ dining room, conservatory, garden, parking. OIEO £495,000; Strutt & Parker.

Anglesey: Morawelon, Llanfaethlu

Morawelon, Llanfaethlu, Anglesey

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A handsome house, set in nearly six acres, with panoramic views and private access to the beach. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Jackson-Stops.

Devon: Jays Farm, St Giles on the Heath

Jays Farm, St Giles on the Heath, Devon

(Image credit: Inigo)

A Grade II, 19th century house surrounded by 18 acres of private grounds close to the Cornwall-Devon border. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.3m; Inigo.

West Sussex: Plum House, Henley, Haslemere

Plum House, Henley, Haslemere, West Sussex

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This beautifully refurbished country house offers uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside. 3 suites, kitchen, utility, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.75 million; Knight Frank.

Cumbria: Whicham Mill & Swallow Barn

Whicham Mill &amp;amp; Swallow Barn, Cumbria

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Cottage and detached stone barn in the Lake District National Park, beside Whitecombe Beck (with a private footbridge), and with uninterrupted views of the fells. 4 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, garden, parking. £725,000; Finest Properties.

