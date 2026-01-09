Properties of the week: houses off the beaten track
Featuring homes in Essex, Devon and West Sussex
Essex: Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten
An impressive Georgian house in a dreamy setting of elegant landscaped gardens, within a conservation area. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, snug, artist’s studio, duck pond, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.6m; David Burr.
Northumberland: Lemmington Lodge, Lemmington
A fine, castellated timber lodge. 3 beds (2 en suite), family baths, kitchen, recep, parking, garden. OIEO £495,000; Sanderson Young.
Gloucestershire: Chantry Cottage, Syde
This charming Grade II Cotswolds cottage is in an idyllic setting. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £1.7m; Savills.
The Week
Sutherland: Stoer View, Lairg
An attractive contemporary bungalow in a magical location, the property has a split-level wraparound decked terrace with stunning views over Badcall Bay. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/living/ dining room, conservatory, garden, parking. OIEO £495,000; Strutt & Parker.
Anglesey: Morawelon, Llanfaethlu
A handsome house, set in nearly six acres, with panoramic views and private access to the beach. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Jackson-Stops.
Devon: Jays Farm, St Giles on the Heath
A Grade II, 19th century house surrounded by 18 acres of private grounds close to the Cornwall-Devon border. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.3m; Inigo.
West Sussex: Plum House, Henley, Haslemere
This beautifully refurbished country house offers uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside. 3 suites, kitchen, utility, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.75 million; Knight Frank.
Cumbria: Whicham Mill & Swallow Barn
Cottage and detached stone barn in the Lake District National Park, beside Whitecombe Beck (with a private footbridge), and with uninterrupted views of the fells. 4 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, garden, parking. £725,000; Finest Properties.
