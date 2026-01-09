Properties of the week: houses off the beaten track

Essex: Otten Hall, Belchamp Otten

(Image credit: David Burr)

An impressive Georgian house in a dreamy setting of elegant landscaped gardens, within a conservation area. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, kitchen, 3 receps, snug, artist’s studio, duck pond, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.6m; David Burr.

Northumberland: Lemmington Lodge, Lemmington

(Image credit: Sanderson Young)

A fine, castellated timber lodge. 3 beds (2 en suite), family baths, kitchen, recep, parking, garden. OIEO £495,000; Sanderson Young.

Gloucestershire: Chantry Cottage, Syde

(Image credit: Savills)

This charming Grade II Cotswolds cottage is in an idyllic setting. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, garden, parking. £1.7m; Savills.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Sutherland: Stoer View, Lairg

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An attractive contemporary bungalow in a magical location, the property has a split-level wraparound decked terrace with stunning views over Badcall Bay. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, kitchen/living/ dining room, conservatory, garden, parking. OIEO £495,000; Strutt & Parker.

Anglesey: Morawelon, Llanfaethlu

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

A handsome house, set in nearly six acres, with panoramic views and private access to the beach. Main suite, 3 further beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, recep, outbuildings, garden, parking. OIEO £1.25m; Jackson-Stops.

Devon: Jays Farm, St Giles on the Heath

(Image credit: Inigo)

A Grade II, 19th century house surrounded by 18 acres of private grounds close to the Cornwall-Devon border. 5 beds, family bath, shower, kitchen, 3 receps, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.3m; Inigo.

West Sussex: Plum House, Henley, Haslemere

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

This beautifully refurbished country house offers uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside. 3 suites, kitchen, utility, 2 receps, garden, parking. £1.75 million; Knight Frank.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cumbria: Whicham Mill & Swallow Barn

(Image credit: Finest Properties)

Cottage and detached stone barn in the Lake District National Park, beside Whitecombe Beck (with a private footbridge), and with uninterrupted views of the fells. 4 beds, 3 baths, 4 receps, garden, parking. £725,000; Finest Properties.