Shabir Ahmed: why can’t he be deported?

Andy Burnham is among those demanding action to expel Pakistan-born ringleader of Rochdale grooming gang

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Mugshot of Shabir Ahmed
Even if the law is changed, ministers would likely still face a challenge under the European Convention on Human Rights
(Image credit: Greater Manchester Police / Stephen P. Kelly)

If you want to understand why voters have lost faith in the mainstream parties, “one name will suffice”, said Stephen Pollard in The Spectator: Shabir Ahmed. He was the ringleader of a Rochdale grooming gang that subjected girls as young as 12 to unspeakable horrors between 2008 and 2010. Ahmed alone was convicted of multiple child rape offences in 2012 and sentenced to 22 years in jail.

The dual British-Pakistani was stripped of his British citizenship at that time, and his victims were led to believe that he’d be deported after completing his sentence. But last week, Ahmed walked free from prison, having served just 14 years; and it turns out that he can’t be deported owing to a provision in the 1971 Immigration Act that prevents Commonwealth citizens who entered Britain before 1973 being removed. How pathetic. “The law could be changed in a day if there was the political will to do so.”

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