Taxes and debt: the ‘ticking timebomb’ facing young people

Think tank says graduates face an ever heavier financial burden

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Illustration of a mortar board with a ball and chain representing debt
The cost of paying for a university education has been shifted almost entirely on to current students
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of sixth-formers got their A-level results today, but those who plan to continue into higher education face a “ticking timebomb” of higher taxes and debt, said The Guardian.

Students will face trickier financial obstacles and penalties than previous graduates, according to a report from the Intergenerational Foundation.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 