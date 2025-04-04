The week's best photos
A leaning palace, massive waves, and more
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
The End: not the 'uncompromising masterpiece' it aspires to be
Talking Point Post-apocalyptic musical has an excellent cast – but is 'catastrophically self-indulgent'
By The Week UK Published
-
Diana Henry picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The food writer shares works by Claire Keegan, Molly O'Neill and Richard Yates
By The Week UK Published
-
Codeword: April 4, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A fiery cocktail, deathly fashion, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A smelly standoff, a colorful cloud, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
Feature A stylish cat, a man pulling a train, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Rio’s dirtiest party, a pancake-flipping race, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures An endangered ape, a risky bike stunt, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
A moment of balance, a daring leap, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A splash of color, a robotic lion, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A bakery in ruins, a llama race, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published