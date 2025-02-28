The week's best photos

An endangered ape, a risky bike stunt, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By
published

Maha Shivaratri festival

A performer dressed as the Hindu deity Shiva holds a snake ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival in Amritsar, India

(Image credit: Narinder Nanu / Getty Images)

orangutan

A veterinarian holds a critically endangered orangutan baby, at Bandung Zoo in West Java, Indonesia

(Image credit: Septianjar Muharam / Xinhua / Alamy Live News)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸