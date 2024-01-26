Quiz of The Week: 20 - 26 January

Donald Trump's triumph in the New Hampshire primary has dominated headlines in the US this week, as the former president's seemingly unstoppable march back to the White House gathers pace.

Trump secured 54.6% of Tuesday's vote, while Nikki Haley, his only serious rival left in the battle for the Republican presidential nomination, trailed with 43.2%. Trump's victory follows his landslide win in the Iowa GOP caucus last week, which prompted both Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis to exit the race and throw their weight behind him.

Critics of Trump have also been out in force, however. The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr blasted the politician's campaign for playing the band's hit "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" at recent Trump rallies.

And as the would-be president returned to court this week to testify in the second defamation lawsuit brought against him by writer E Jean Carroll, whom Trump was last year found guilty of having sexually abused, attention has turned again to his long history of controversial remarks about women.



In the UK, Rishi Sunak was also in the firing line as he faced fresh challenges from within the Tory ranks. Former cabinet minister Simon Clarke urged fellow Conservative MPs to oust Sunak before the next general election, in order to avoid an electoral "massacre" at the hands of the Labour Party.

Whoever goes on to lead Britain faces major challenges on the global stage, as superpower blocs face off over flashpoint conflicts in Middle East, Asia and Ukraine.

The head of the British Army warned this week that British citizens should be prepared to be called up to fight should the UK go to war with Russia. General Sir Patrick Sanders called on the government to lay the foundations for "national mobilisation", but Downing Street dismissed the warning and said discussions involving hypothetical future wars were "not helpful."

To find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest developments in the news and other global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Chinese researchers have cloned which monkey species widely used in medical research that closely resembles human physiology?

Macaque

Guenon

Rhesus

Colobus

2. Which influential New Hampshire newspaper endorsed Nikki Haley in Tuesday's Republican primary in the state?

The Bulletin

Carriage Towne News

New Hampshire Union Leader

Concord Monitor

3. Which country has been dubbed the "therapy capital of the world"?

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Ecuador

4. Which of the following baseball players was not elected into the sport’s Hall of Fame this week?

Billy Wagner

Todd Helton

Adrian Beltre

Joe Mauer

5. Reese Witherspoon's social media followers this week warned the Hollywood star against doing what?

Eating snow

Going ice fishing

Attempting fire eating

Juggling blindfolded

6. A robocall urging Democrats to skip the party's primary in New Hampshire used AI to fake the voice of who?

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

7. Which of the following films was not nominated for Worst Picture in this year's Razzies?

"The Exorcist: Believe"

"Expend4bles"

"Ghosted"

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey"

8. The US Supreme Court this week ruled that border agents can remove what installed by state officials at the Mexico border?

Patrol dogs

Razor wire

Guard booths

Machine guns

9. What is the name of the military exercise launched by Nato that is the biggest since the Cold War?

Steadfast Defender

Eternal Alliance

Eastern Trident

North Atlantic

10. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck which remote region of China?

Xinjiang

Ürümqi

Qinghai

Yangshuo

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Rhesus

According to a newly published study, scientists successfully cloned a rhesus monkey for the first time ever using a technique similar to that used to clone Dolly the sheep in 1996. Experts say using cloned lab monkeys could speed up drug testing, as genetically identical animals give like-for-like results.

2. New Hampshire Union Leader

After decades of backing anti-establishment candidates including Ronald Reagan, Pat Buchanan and John McCain, the newspaper has been fiercely anti-Trump since the 2016 presidential election. In an editorial backing Haley last Saturday, the conservative paper said "it would be challenging to dream up a more solid résumé for a candidate to guide our country through the troubled world which we face".

3. Argentina

Psychologists in the South American country are reportedly struggling to cope with demand, even though Aregentina has the world's highest number of psychologists per 100,000 people, at 222. By contrast, the US has 30 per 100,000, according to latest data from the World Health Organization.

4. Billy Wagner

Beltre, Helton and Mauer were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, getting 366 votes, 307 votes and 293 votes respectively, in ballots cast by 385 members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. But Wagner fell five votes short of the 75% threshold for enshrinement.

5. Eating snow

The actor sparked concern by sharing a video of her "Chococinno" recipe, made from cold brew coffee, syrup and snow that she gathered from outside her home. For more tales of the absurd, subscribe to The Week's Tall Tales newsletter.

6. Joe Biden

The New Hampshire attorney general's office said it was investigating what appeared to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression, following reports of a robocall that used artificial intelligence to mimic the president's voice. The call urged Democrats not to go to the polls, and began with Biden's often-used phrase, "what a bunch of malarkey".

7. "Ghosted"

The action-comedy failed to make the Worst Picture shortlist at this year's Razzies parody award show, but the film's stars, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, were both nominated for worst actor and worst actress respectively, as well as worst on-screen couple. Find out more with The Week Unwrapped podcast.

8. Razor wire

Siding with the Biden administration against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Supreme Court granted US Border Patrol agents permission to cut razor wire along the border. The ruling came after Texas sued the Department of Homeland Security in October, after border agents cut the concertina wire to help injured migrants who had reached US territory.

9. Steadfast Defender

About 90,000 troops from 31 Nato allies and Sweden are participating in the operation, with drills to take place all over the region over the coming months. Nato's top military official has warned that the alliance must prepare for all-out war with Russia in the next 20 years.

10. Xinjiang

The quake struck at around 2am local time on Tuesday in a remote part of the region, in western China, with the epicentre in a mountainous area 9,800ft above sea level.