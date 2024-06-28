Quiz of The Week: 22 - 28 June

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

Tourists on La Rambla, Barcelona
Tourists walk along Barcelona's celebrated La Rambla boulevard
(Image credit: Alexander Spatari / Getty Images)
With less than a week until the UK's general election, the Westminster betting scandal continues to generate more headlines than party policies. By contrast, the two front-runners in the US presidential race continue to hog the spotlight. Joe Biden struggled in last night's TV debate, giving frequently meandering answers that were a blow to Democrats hoping to see Donald Trump put in his place.

The Week Staff
