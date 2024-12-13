Quiz of The Week: 7 - 13 December

Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which country was controversially unveiled as the host of the men's 2034 World Cup?

Israel

UAE

Saudi Arabia

China



2. Which leader narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday after members of his party boycotted the vote?

Emmanuel Macron

Yoon Suk Yeol

Justin Trudeau

Narendra Modi



3. Google unveiled an ultra-powerful new quantum computer chip with what name?

Willow

Magnolia

Cypress

Hazel



4. What was spotted over New Jersey, close to a military research facility and Donald Trump's golf resort?

Hot air balloons

Drones

UFOs

Fighter jets



5. The Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is better known by what nom de guerre?

Ayman al-Zawahiri

Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani

Mohammed al-Bashir

Naim Qassem



6. Which former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to announce her engagement?

Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus

Zendaya

Sabrina Carpenter



7. Taylor Swift ended her mammoth Eras Tour on Sunday night with a final show in which city?

Toronto

Portland

Seattle

Vancouver



8. Which popular online game agreed a $245 million settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission?

"Apex Legends"

"Call of Duty"

"Fortnite"

"Fall Guys"



9. A pro-EU coalition has formed ahead of a rerun of which country's annulled presidential election?

Moldova

Romania

Serbia

Georgia



10. Which insect has been added to the US endangered species list?

Honeybee

Cricket

Monarch butterfly

Grasshopper

1. Saudi Arabia

The choice to award the football tournament to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns about exploitation of immigrant construction workers, as well as the safety of female and LGBTQ+ spectators. Amnesty International said the decision showed that Fifa's commitment to human rights was "a sham".

2. Yoon Suk Yeol

The South Korean president insisted he would not step down following his attempt to impose martial law. The opposition Democratic Party said it would reintroduce an impeachment motion every week until he is forced from office.

3. Willow

Google says its quantum chip only needs five minutes to solve a problem that would take the world's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years – more time than the universe has existed.

4. Drones

Dozens of drones have been spotted over New Jersey in the last month, often with their lights off to avoid detection. Despite theories about foreign involvement, officials have yet to identify the source of the drones, and the FBI is actively investigating the sightings.

5. Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani

Since leading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to victory in the fight to depose Bashar al-Assad, Jawlani has begun to use his birth name in official comminiqués, part of a wider push to distance himself and the group from their Islamist roots and project a more moderate image.

6. Selena Gomez

After a year of dating, Gomez revealed her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco through a series of Instagram photos. In one picture, she sits on a picnic blanket, admiring her ring with a Taco Bell box nearby.

7. Vancouver

The Eras Tour began in March 2023 and has seen the megastar perform 149 shows in 51 cities around the world, raking in an estimated $2 billion, as well as giving a "Taylor bump" to local economies.

8. "Fortnite"

Epic Games, the developer of "Fortnite", is issuing refunds to players who were misled into making unwanted purchases due to "unlawful billing practices". These involved "dark patterns" that tricked players into making purchases.

9. Romania

The four-party pact unites leftists, centrists and centre-right politicians, and could see them field a single candidate against Calin Georgescu, the far-right outsider whose first-round victory stunned Europe. Last week, Romania's constitutional court ruled that the result be annulled after seeing evidence of Russian interference in the campaign.

10. Monarch butterfly

The US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing monarch butterflies as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss, insecticides and climate change disrupt their breeding and migration patterns, leading to a decline in the monarch population.