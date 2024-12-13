Quiz of The Week: 7 - 13 December
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
Find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Which country was controversially unveiled as the host of the men's 2034 World Cup?
- Israel
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- China
2. Which leader narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday after members of his party boycotted the vote?
- Emmanuel Macron
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- Justin Trudeau
- Narendra Modi
3. Google unveiled an ultra-powerful new quantum computer chip with what name?
- Willow
- Magnolia
- Cypress
- Hazel
4. What was spotted over New Jersey, close to a military research facility and Donald Trump's golf resort?
- Hot air balloons
- Drones
- UFOs
- Fighter jets
5. The Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa is better known by what nom de guerre?
- Ayman al-Zawahiri
- Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani
- Mohammed al-Bashir
- Naim Qassem
6. Which former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to announce her engagement?
- Selena Gomez
- Miley Cyrus
- Zendaya
- Sabrina Carpenter
7. Taylor Swift ended her mammoth Eras Tour on Sunday night with a final show in which city?
- Toronto
- Portland
- Seattle
- Vancouver
8. Which popular online game agreed a $245 million settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission?
- "Apex Legends"
- "Call of Duty"
- "Fortnite"
- "Fall Guys"
9. A pro-EU coalition has formed ahead of a rerun of which country's annulled presidential election?
- Moldova
- Romania
- Serbia
- Georgia
10. Which insect has been added to the US endangered species list?
- Honeybee
- Cricket
- Monarch butterfly
- Grasshopper
1. Saudi Arabia
The choice to award the football tournament to Saudi Arabia has raised concerns about exploitation of immigrant construction workers, as well as the safety of female and LGBTQ+ spectators. Amnesty International said the decision showed that Fifa's commitment to human rights was "a sham".
2. Yoon Suk Yeol
The South Korean president insisted he would not step down following his attempt to impose martial law. The opposition Democratic Party said it would reintroduce an impeachment motion every week until he is forced from office.
3. Willow
Google says its quantum chip only needs five minutes to solve a problem that would take the world's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion years – more time than the universe has existed.
4. Drones
Dozens of drones have been spotted over New Jersey in the last month, often with their lights off to avoid detection. Despite theories about foreign involvement, officials have yet to identify the source of the drones, and the FBI is actively investigating the sightings.
5. Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani
Since leading Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to victory in the fight to depose Bashar al-Assad, Jawlani has begun to use his birth name in official comminiqués, part of a wider push to distance himself and the group from their Islamist roots and project a more moderate image.
6. Selena Gomez
After a year of dating, Gomez revealed her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco through a series of Instagram photos. In one picture, she sits on a picnic blanket, admiring her ring with a Taco Bell box nearby.
7. Vancouver
The Eras Tour began in March 2023 and has seen the megastar perform 149 shows in 51 cities around the world, raking in an estimated $2 billion, as well as giving a "Taylor bump" to local economies.
8. "Fortnite"
Epic Games, the developer of "Fortnite", is issuing refunds to players who were misled into making unwanted purchases due to "unlawful billing practices". These involved "dark patterns" that tricked players into making purchases.
9. Romania
The four-party pact unites leftists, centrists and centre-right politicians, and could see them field a single candidate against Calin Georgescu, the far-right outsider whose first-round victory stunned Europe. Last week, Romania's constitutional court ruled that the result be annulled after seeing evidence of Russian interference in the campaign.
10. Monarch butterfly
The US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing monarch butterflies as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. Habitat loss, insecticides and climate change disrupt their breeding and migration patterns, leading to a decline in the monarch population.
