This week’s question: Scientists have found that chimps appear to have the ability to recognize friends and groupmates even after years of separation. In seven or fewer words, come up with the subject line of an email from a lonely primate looking to reconnect.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Ape mail" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 16. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 26 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 19. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.