Russia’s lifted suspension could upend the 2028 Olympics

Athletes have been banned from competing under the Russian flag since 2016

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The Russian National Olympic Committee building in Moscow.
The Russian National Olympic Committee building in Moscow; Russian athletes may be at the 2028 Games
(Image credit: AP Photo / Pavel Bednyakov)

When the 2028 Summer Olympics kick off in Los Angeles, a Russian team could be among the competitors for the first time in more than a decade. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has lifted its suspension of Russia’s Olympic organization, which had been in place since 2016. Many are angry at the prospect of Russia rejoining the international competition, especially amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.

What was the IOC’s decision?

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