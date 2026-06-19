The UK’s AI experiment on children seeking asylum

Two reports have identified flaws with the facial age estimation technology to be used by Home Office

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Photo composite illustration of CCTV, a camera lens, facial wire frame, asylum application text, a human skull and close up on a young man and woman
At the UK border, deciding whether someone is 17 or 19 is a very ‘consequential judgment’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

The government is pressing ahead with an AI tool used to check the ages of migrant children despite warnings from its own advisers that it is “hideously inaccurate”, said The Independent.

The Home Office announced last month that facial age estimation (FAE) technology would be used by immigration officers from 2027 to “crack down on fake claims by small boat arrivals posing as children”, but two reports have identified serious problems with it.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 