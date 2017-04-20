Seven-minute explainers

The obscure 19th century murder case that shaped our reproductive laws

Jessie Wright-Mendoza
April 20, 2017
*Subscribe to The Week's podcasts on iTunes*
LATEST
PODCASTS
Listen
6:59
Seven-minute Explainers

Can President Trump rescue the Rust Belt?

Can President Trump rescue the Rust Belt?
Listen
6:30
Seven-minute Explainers

How to fall in love with March Madness

How to fall in love with March Madness
Listen
10:01
This Week I Learned

This week I learned some metals have memory, and more

This week I learned some metals have memory, and more
Listen
6:59
Seven-minute Explainers

America's secret and forgotten wars

America's secret and forgotten wars
Listen
6:07
Seven-minute Opinions

A love letter to my gynecologist

A love letter to my gynecologist
Listen
7:42
This Week I Learned

This week I learned you could probably outrun a T. Rex, and more

This week I learned you could probably outrun a T. Rex, and more
Listen
6:06
Seven-minute Explainers

Why it's difficult to tell a Canadian accent from a Californian one

Why it's difficult to tell a Canadian accent from a Californian one
Listen
6:12
Seven-minute Opinions

How to fix the Supreme Court

How to fix the Supreme Court