Family-friendly Easter days out

Easter activities can get busy quickly, with popular events and attractions often selling out well in advance. That’s why a little planning goes a long way. If you’re looking for inspiration, here are some top family-friendly things to do this Easter that promise plenty of laughs and treasured memories.

Tulips in Hampton Court, London

Hampton Court Palace’s yearly Tulip Festival opens on 11 April. Over 100,000 blooms will be spilling from vintage horse carts and wheelbarrows around the majestic grounds. Covering 60 acres of formal gardens, this is the UK’s biggest display of planted tulips. Many rare, historic and specialist varieties will be on show, some dating back to Queen Mary II’s famous 17th century collection. The opening weekend also coincides with The Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt: successful treasure-hunters will be awarded a miniature Lindt chocolate bunny treat.

hrp.org.uk

Dragon eggs at Gwrych Castle, Wales

Young adventurers are invited to Gwrych Castle in north Wales to search for magical dragon eggs. They have to solve puzzles to bring home the castle’s escaped dragon, Dwynwen, before her eggs hatch. Children receive a treat at the end and fancy dress is encouraged. Grown-up adventurers will enjoy exploring the enchanting castle ruins, where “I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!” was filmed during the pandemic. There are some spectacular views over the Irish Sea.

gwrychcastle.co.uk

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Rolling eggs at Box Hill, Surrey

Dismiss all comparison to the annual Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling race, where daredevils throw themselves downhill in pursuit of a giant wheel of cheese; this is altogether tamer, and more child-friendly. The egg-rolling competition at Box Hill in Surrey launches every day from 3 to 6 April at 10am and 3pm, and requires no other physical effort than launching a decorated boiled egg down the slope and seeing how it fares in the fall. There is a prize for the best decorated shell, even if it’s lost along the way. There’s also a very scenic Easter egg trail running between 28 March and 12 April.

nationaltrust.org.uk

Animal magic at London Zoo

London Zoo is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year with a jam-packed programme of fun family activities. Participants in The Zoonormous Egg Hunt need to find six giant eggs hidden around the grounds, each revealing a secret letter that form a secret code that, once deciphered, wins a prize – and there are plenty of fascinating animal facts to learn along the way. The zoo is home to more than 8,000 animals and has a number of walk-through, barrier-free exhibits allowing visitors to get up close to adorable (and not so adorable) creatures including lemurs, squirrel monkeys, butterflies and giant spiders. A highlight is Ubi the babirusa, famously nicknamed the “world’s ugliest pig”, due to its hairless wrinkly skin and peculiar curling tusks. Ubi recently underwent dental surgery and was given two giant fillings; the scans are sure to delight curious minds.

londonzoo.org

Cracking trail in Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

Illuminated trails aren’t just for Christmas. Cheddar Gorge & Caves is celebrating 50 years of Aardman magic with The Illuminated Cave, dedicated to Wallace & Gromit and Friends. From 28 March to 31 May, you will be able to walk through the specially decorated Gough’s Cave and spot glowing characters and lanterns alongside the wonderful ancient stalactites and the spooky Cheddar Man, Britain’s oldest complete skeleton. There are Aardman-themed arts and crafts stalls along the way, and lots of codes to decipher on what promises to be a “cracking” day out.

cheddargorge.co.uk

Easter festival in Edinburgh

Conifox Adventure Park, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is hosting an Easter Festival where children can meet the Easter Bunny in Hoppity Hollow, colour Easter mugs, find eggs in the maze, and take part in an Easter-lympics. The ticket also includes entry to the park itself, where there is an indoor activity centre as well as outdoor fun from pedal go-karts and giant jumping pillows to off-road tractors and a giant sandpit.

conifox.co.uk

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White Rabbit tales in Hammersmith, London

Easter bunnies don’t get much more iconic than the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland”, and now there’s a chance to catch him in London. The Riverside Studios is staging a dynamic adaption of Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, complete with original score, impressive stage sets, elaborate costumes and exuberant puppetry. It’s a fun-packed 60-minute show suitable for children aged five and up, with plenty of jokes, visually arresting scenes and kitsch props. Designed and directed by Nate Bertone, the show has already toured Australia to great acclaim.

riversidestudios.co.uk