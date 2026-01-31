Addas soup (lentil soup) recipe

Rich and thick, this soup can be whipped up with store-cupboard ingredients

By
published
addas soup
This fragrant lentil soup can be likened to a daal
(Image credit: Haarala Hamilton)

This soup is made from basic store-cupboard ingredients, but always tastes like more than the sum of its parts, said Ilhan Mohamed Abdi. By the next day, it will have thickened beautifully, becoming almost like a daal. Then I’ll often serve it over rice, or gently loosen it on the stove with a splash of water.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

  • 2-3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 4-5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 large carrot, peeled and finely chopped
  • 300g red split lentils, rinsed
  • 11 heaped tbsp vegetable bouillon powder
  • 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp ras el hanout
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 400ml coconut milk
  • large handful of freshly chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish
  • lemon slices, to serve

Method

  • Start by heating the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic, allowing it to soften slightly before adding the carrot. Stir everything together and let it sauté for 1-2 minutes.
  • Add the rinsed lentils and stir well. You might notice the mixture clumping up, but continue stirring. Add the bouillon, cumin, ras el hanout and salt. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, 1.3 litres/5½ cups of water and the fresh coriander. Adjust the salt to taste, then cover the pan and leave the mixture to simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
  • Once simmered, half-blend the mixture with a stick blender to create a creamy texture while keeping some chunks intact. If needed, add more water at this stage, remembering to check the salt.
  • Let it simmer for another 15 minutes.
  • Garnish with extra coriander and lemon and serve hot.

Taken from “The Ramadan Kitchen: Nourishing Recipes from Fast to Feast” by Ilhan Mohamed Abdi.

