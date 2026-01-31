Addas soup (lentil soup) recipe
Rich and thick, this soup can be whipped up with store-cupboard ingredients
This soup is made from basic store-cupboard ingredients, but always tastes like more than the sum of its parts, said Ilhan Mohamed Abdi. By the next day, it will have thickened beautifully, becoming almost like a daal. Then I’ll often serve it over rice, or gently loosen it on the stove with a splash of water.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
- 2-3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4-5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 large carrot, peeled and finely chopped
- 300g red split lentils, rinsed
- 11 heaped tbsp vegetable bouillon powder
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp ras el hanout
- 1 tsp salt
- 400ml coconut milk
- large handful of freshly chopped coriander, plus extra to garnish
- lemon slices, to serve
Method
- Start by heating the olive oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add the garlic, allowing it to soften slightly before adding the carrot. Stir everything together and let it sauté for 1-2 minutes.
- Add the rinsed lentils and stir well. You might notice the mixture clumping up, but continue stirring. Add the bouillon, cumin, ras el hanout and salt. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, for 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk, 1.3 litres/5½ cups of water and the fresh coriander. Adjust the salt to taste, then cover the pan and leave the mixture to simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
- Once simmered, half-blend the mixture with a stick blender to create a creamy texture while keeping some chunks intact. If needed, add more water at this stage, remembering to check the salt.
- Let it simmer for another 15 minutes.
- Garnish with extra coriander and lemon and serve hot.
Taken from “The Ramadan Kitchen: Nourishing Recipes from Fast to Feast” by Ilhan Mohamed Abdi.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Syria’s Kurds: abandoned by their US ally
Talking Point Ahmed al-Sharaa’s lightning offensive against Syrian Kurdistan belies his promise to respect the country’s ethnic minorities
-
The ‘mad king’: has Trump finally lost it?
Talking Point Rambling speeches, wind turbine obsession, and an ‘unhinged’ letter to Norway’s prime minister have caused concern whether the rest of his term is ‘sustainable’
-
5 highly hypocritical cartoons about the Second Amendment
Cartoons Artists take on Kyle Rittenhouse, the blame game, and more
-
The Beckhams: the feud dividing Britain
In the Spotlight ‘Civil war’ between the Beckhams and their estranged son ‘resonates’ with families across the country
-
6 homes with incredible balconies
Feature Featuring a graceful terrace above the trees in Utah and a posh wraparound in New York City
-
The Flower Bearers: a ‘visceral depiction of violence, loss and emotional destruction’
The Week Recommends Rachel Eliza Griffiths’ ‘open wound of a memoir’ is also a powerful ‘love story’ and a ‘portrait of sisterhood’
-
Steal: ‘glossy’ Amazon Prime thriller starring Sophie Turner
The Week Recommends The Game of Thrones alumna dazzles as a ‘disillusioned twentysomething’ whose life takes a dramatic turn during a financial heist
-
Anna Ancher: Painting Light – a ‘moving’ exhibition
The Week Recommends Dulwich Picture Gallery show celebrates the Danish artist’s ‘virtuosic handling of the shifting Nordic light’
-
H is for Hawk: Claire Foy is ‘terrific’ in tender grief drama
The Week Recommends Moving adaptation of Helen Macdonald’s bestselling memoir
-
Our Town: Michael Sheen stars in ‘beautiful’ Thornton Wilder classic
The Week Recommends Opening show at the Welsh National Theatre promises a ‘bright’ future
-
Music reviews: Zach Bryan, Dry Cleaning, and Madison Beer
Feature “With Heaven on Top,” “Secret Love,” and “Locket”