Hot peanut butter noodles recipe

This spicy, saucy dish is easy to put together

hot peanut butter noodles
‘Lip-smacking’ noodles are a go-to meal for one
This is one of my go-to easy meals for one, said Suzie Lee. Quick, delicious, spicy and lip-smacking, these noodles are made using ingredients from the cupboard, so it is super easy. I like to eat this with a crispy fried egg, some fried peanuts, spring onions and an extra drizzle of chilli oil.

Ingredients (serves 1)

  • 100g nest of dried thick egg noodles
  • 1 heaped tbsp peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)
  • 1 tsp crispy chilli oil
  • 1⁄2 tsp chicken or vegetable stock powder
  • 1 1⁄2 tsp rice vinegar (or more if you like it tangier)
  • drizzle of sesame oil
  • fried egg (to serve, optional)
  • sliced spring onions (to serve, optional)

Method

  • Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to the packet instructions.
  • In a serving bowl, combine the peanut butter, crispy chilli oil, stock
  • powder and rice vinegar. Stir well to combine.
  • Once the noodles are cooked, add 1-2 tablespoons of the hot noodle cooking water to the bowl and stir to create a sauce.
  • Drain the noodles and add them to the bowl, then toss everything together until combined.
  • Drizzle with sesame oil, then add any optional toppings and serve.

Taken from Simply Speedy Chinese by Suzie Lee.

