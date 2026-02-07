Hot peanut butter noodles recipe

This is one of my go-to easy meals for one, said Suzie Lee. Quick, delicious, spicy and lip-smacking, these noodles are made using ingredients from the cupboard, so it is super easy. I like to eat this with a crispy fried egg, some fried peanuts, spring onions and an extra drizzle of chilli oil.

Ingredients (serves 1)

100g nest of dried thick egg noodles

1 heaped tbsp peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)

1 tsp crispy chilli oil

1⁄2 tsp chicken or vegetable stock powder

1 1⁄2 tsp rice vinegar (or more if you like it tangier)

drizzle of sesame oil

fried egg (to serve, optional)

sliced spring onions (to serve, optional)

Method

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to the packet instructions.

In a serving bowl, combine the peanut butter, crispy chilli oil, stock

powder and rice vinegar. Stir well to combine.

Once the noodles are cooked, add 1-2 tablespoons of the hot noodle cooking water to the bowl and stir to create a sauce.

Drain the noodles and add them to the bowl, then toss everything together until combined.

Drizzle with sesame oil, then add any optional toppings and serve.

Taken from Simply Speedy Chinese by Suzie Lee.

