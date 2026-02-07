Hot peanut butter noodles recipe
This spicy, saucy dish is easy to put together
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
This is one of my go-to easy meals for one, said Suzie Lee. Quick, delicious, spicy and lip-smacking, these noodles are made using ingredients from the cupboard, so it is super easy. I like to eat this with a crispy fried egg, some fried peanuts, spring onions and an extra drizzle of chilli oil.
Ingredients (serves 1)
- 100g nest of dried thick egg noodles
- 1 heaped tbsp peanut butter (crunchy or smooth)
- 1 tsp crispy chilli oil
- 1⁄2 tsp chicken or vegetable stock powder
- 1 1⁄2 tsp rice vinegar (or more if you like it tangier)
- drizzle of sesame oil
- fried egg (to serve, optional)
- sliced spring onions (to serve, optional)
Method
- Bring a saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles according to the packet instructions.
- In a serving bowl, combine the peanut butter, crispy chilli oil, stock
- powder and rice vinegar. Stir well to combine.
- Once the noodles are cooked, add 1-2 tablespoons of the hot noodle cooking water to the bowl and stir to create a sauce.
- Drain the noodles and add them to the bowl, then toss everything together until combined.
- Drizzle with sesame oil, then add any optional toppings and serve.
Taken from Simply Speedy Chinese by Suzie Lee.
Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 cinematic cartoons about Bezos betting big on 'Melania'
Cartoons Artists take on a girlboss, a fetching newspaper, and more
-
The fall of the generals: China’s military purge
In the Spotlight Xi Jinping’s extraordinary removal of senior general proves that no-one is safe from anti-corruption drive that has investigated millions
-
Why the Gorton and Denton by-election is a ‘Frankenstein’s monster’
Talking Point Reform and the Greens have the Labour seat in their sights, but the constituency’s complex demographics make messaging tricky
-
Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency – an ‘engrossing’ exhibition
The Week Recommends All 126 images from the American photographer’s ‘influential’ photobook have come to the UK for the first time
-
American Psycho: a ‘hypnotic’ adaptation of the Bret Easton Ellis classic
The Week Recommends Rupert Goold’s musical has ‘demonic razzle dazzle’ in spades
-
Properties of the week: houses near spectacular coastal walks
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in Cornwall, Devon and Northumberland
-
Melania: an ‘ice-cold’ documentary
Talking Point The film has played to largely empty cinemas, but it does have one fan
-
Nouvelle Vague: ‘a film of great passion’
The Week Recommends Richard Linklater’s homage to the French New Wave
-
Wonder Man: a ‘rare morsel of actual substance’ in the Marvel Universe
The Week Recommends A Marvel series that hasn’t much to do with superheroes
-
Is This Thing On? – Bradley Cooper’s ‘likeable and spirited’ romcom
The Week Recommends ‘Refreshingly informal’ film based on the life of British comedian John Bishop
-
A Shellshocked Nation: Britain Between the Wars – history at its most ‘human’
The Week Recommends Alwyn Turner’s ‘witty and wide-ranging’ account of the interwar years