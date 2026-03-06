Properties of the week: houses and flats in city centres

Salisbury: The Close

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

An elegant Grade II townhouse within Cathedral Close and overlooking this medieval early gothic masterpiece. At 80 acres, this is the largest cathedral close in the country, described by Pevsner as “the most beautiful of England’s closes”; it is locked at night and has private security. Main suite, 3 further beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £1.7m; Myddelton & Major.

Leeds: Victoria House, The Headrow

(Image credit: Martin & Co)

A second-floor flat in an attractive Victorian building overlooking Leeds Art Gallery and the Town Hall. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. OIEO £185,000; Martin & Co.

York: The Bonding Warehouse, Terry Avenue

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful penthouse on the banks of the River Ouse, located within the city walls. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room, balcony, parking. £665,000; Savills.

Bristol: Christmas Street, St Bartholomews Court

(Image credit: Bristol Property Centre)

Characterful flat within one of Bristol’s most historic buildings (with a student tenancy ending June 2026). 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, study. £350,000; Bristol Property Centre.

Birmingham: Heaton Courtyard, Camden Street

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Georgian gem in the heart of the historic Jewellery Quarter, built in 1823 and meticulously restored in a project that received the 2023 Master Builder Award. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, utility, kitchen, 2 receps, private terrace, double garage. £1.25m; Fine & Country.

Bath: Brock Street

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An impressive Grade II* Georgian townhouse situated between The Royal Crescent and The Circus. The property boasts many period features including a grand staircase, Venetian window and a beautifully landscaped walled garden. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 showers, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £3.5m; Knight Frank.

London: Redhill Street, Regent’s Park NW1

(Image credit: Savills)

This stylish flat is close to Regent’s Park and Marylebone High Street. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/dining room/recep, balcony, courtyard. £950,000; Savills.

Liverpool: Water Street

(Image credit: Mistoria)

A handsome flat in the Grade II* Tower Building, designed by Walter Aubrey Thomas. One of the earliest steel-framed buildings in England, the striking facade is clad in grey granite, and faced with white glazed terracotta made by Doulton. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. £160,000; Mistoria.