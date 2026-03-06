Properties of the week: houses and flats in city centres

Featuring homes in Liverpool, Bristol, and York

Bath: Brock Street
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Salisbury: The Close

(Image credit: Myddelton & Major)

Leeds: Victoria House, The Headrow

Leeds, Victoria House

(Image credit: Martin & Co)

A second-floor flat in an attractive Victorian building overlooking Leeds Art Gallery and the Town Hall. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. OIEO £185,000; Martin & Co.

York: The Bonding Warehouse, Terry Avenue

(Image credit: Savills)

A delightful penthouse on the banks of the River Ouse, located within the city walls. 2 beds, 2 baths, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room, balcony, parking. £665,000; Savills.

Bristol: Christmas Street, St Bartholomews Court

(Image credit: Bristol Property Centre)

Characterful flat within one of Bristol’s most historic buildings (with a student tenancy ending June 2026). 2 beds, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living room, study. £350,000; Bristol Property Centre.

Birmingham: Heaton Courtyard, Camden Street

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Georgian gem in the heart of the historic Jewellery Quarter, built in 1823 and meticulously restored in a project that received the 2023 Master Builder Award. Main suite, 4 further beds (1 en suite), family bath, shower, utility, kitchen, 2 receps, private terrace, double garage. £1.25m; Fine & Country.

Bath: Brock Street

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An impressive Grade II* Georgian townhouse situated between The Royal Crescent and The Circus. The property boasts many period features including a grand staircase, Venetian window and a beautifully landscaped walled garden. Main suite, 4 further beds, 2 showers, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, garden. £3.5m; Knight Frank.

London: Redhill Street, Regent’s Park NW1

(Image credit: Savills)

This stylish flat is close to Regent’s Park and Marylebone High Street. Main suite, 1 further bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/dining room/recep, balcony, courtyard. £950,000; Savills.

Liverpool: Water Street

(Image credit: Mistoria)

A handsome flat in the Grade II* Tower Building, designed by Walter Aubrey Thomas. One of the earliest steel-framed buildings in England, the striking facade is clad in grey granite, and faced with white glazed terracotta made by Doulton. 1 bed, family bath, open-plan kitchen/living/ dining room. £160,000; Mistoria.

