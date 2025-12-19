Properties of the week: grand houses in the sun
Featuring homes in Morocco, South Africa and Mexico
Mexico: Villa Escondida, Huatulco
A spectacular, fully furnished property on La Bocana beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean. 4 suites, kitchen, 3 receps, terraces, rooftop bar, beach bar, staff quarters, swimming pool, garden, parking. $2.195 million; Jason Waller, Christie’s
Grenada: Maison Rocksteady, St Louis, Carriacou
Striking oceanside house set in mature gardens. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, 1-bed guesthouse. $1.7 million; Savills
Costa Rica: Casa de Estrellas, Pacific Heights
A fabulous finca with ocean views, in a lush setting. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden. $1.349 million; Christie’s
Morocco: Villa Neya, Marrakech
This charming villa, with views of the Atlas Mountains, is set in secluded landscaped gardens of more than a hectare. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, clay tennis court, swimming pool, garden. €1.35 million; Kensington Luxury Properties
Morocco: Road to Fez, Marrakech
A delightful villa set in approx. 1.2 acres in a prestigious complex close to Hivernage. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, terraces, hammam, massage room, gym, swimming pool, pool house, garden, parking. €1.45 million; Knight Frank
South Africa: Villa Bizweni, Somerset West
This impressive 25-hectare estate in the Cape Winelands enjoys breathtaking views and offers sustainable off-grid living. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, self-contained guest cottage, garden, parking. Approx. £1.702 million; Savills
South Africa: Hout Bay, Hillcrest
Handsome thatched house with views over the bay, and the Karbonkelberg mountains. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. Approx. £707,000; Knight Frank
Malta: Siggiewi
Characterful property in a sought-after village that combines Maltese craftsmanship with the comforts of contemporary living. 5 beds, 4 baths, courtyard garden, swimming pool, games room, parking. $2.039 million; Christie’s
