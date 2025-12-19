Properties of the week: grand houses in the sun

Featuring homes in Morocco, South Africa and Mexico

By
published
Villa Bizweni, Somerset West, South Africa
Villa Bizweni South Africa
(Image credit: Savills)

Mexico: Villa Escondida, Huatulco

Villa Escondida, Huatulco, Mexico

(Image credit: Jason Waller, Christie’s)

Grenada: Maison Rocksteady, St Louis, Carriacou

Maison Rocksteady, St Louis, Carriacou, Grenada

(Image credit: Savills)

Striking oceanside house set in mature gardens. 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, 1-bed guesthouse. $1.7 million; Savills

Costa Rica: Casa de Estrellas, Pacific Heights

Casa de Estrellas, Pacific Heights, Costa Rica

(Image credit: Christie's)

A fabulous finca with ocean views, in a lush setting. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden. $1.349 million; Christie’s

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

Morocco: Villa Neya, Marrakech

Villa Neya, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Kensington Luxury Properties)

This charming villa, with views of the Atlas Mountains, is set in secluded landscaped gardens of more than a hectare. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, clay tennis court, swimming pool, garden. €1.35 million; Kensington Luxury Properties

Morocco: Road to Fez, Marrakech

Road to Fez, Marrakech, Morocco

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A delightful villa set in approx. 1.2 acres in a prestigious complex close to Hivernage. 6 beds, 6 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, terraces, hammam, massage room, gym, swimming pool, pool house, garden, parking. €1.45 million; Knight Frank

South Africa: Villa Bizweni, Somerset West

Villa Bizweni, Somerset West, South Africa

(Image credit: Savills)

This impressive 25-hectare estate in the Cape Winelands enjoys breathtaking views and offers sustainable off-grid living. 4 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, swimming pool, self-contained guest cottage, garden, parking. Approx. £1.702 million; Savills

South Africa: Hout Bay, Hillcrest

Hout Bay, Hillcrest, South Africa

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Handsome thatched house with views over the bay, and the Karbonkelberg mountains. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, garden, parking. Approx. £707,000; Knight Frank

Malta: Siggiewi

Siggiewi, Malta

(Image credit: Christie's)

Characterful property in a sought-after village that combines Maltese craftsmanship with the comforts of contemporary living. 5 beds, 4 baths, courtyard garden, swimming pool, games room, parking. $2.039 million; Christie’s

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸