Properties of the week: lovely houses reduced in price
Featuring homes in Dorset, Cornwall and Kent
Dorset: Apple Tree Cottage, Tarrant Monkton
A fine Grade II cottage in a tranquil setting. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, study, self- contained 3-bed annexe, outbuildings, garden, parking. Was £850,000, now £800,000; Symonds & Sampson.
Cornwall: The Cottage, Trebetherick
Moments from Daymer Bay Beach and the Southwest Coast Path, this handsome house offers panoramic sea and estuary views. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 2 receps, garden, garage. Was £2.25 million, now OIEO £1.85 million; John Bray Estates.
Kent: Prestbury House, Smarden
This picturesque, early 19th century Grade II house is set in mature, well- established gardens. 4 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/ breakfast room, 4 receps, paddock, Victorian-style greenhouse, workshop/ studio, garage. Was £1.25 million, now £1.195 million; Savills.
East Sussex: Bodle Street Green, Hailsham
This charming 16th century, Grade II house is set in 2.5 acres. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, workshop, garage. Was £1.95 million, now £1.895 million; Knight Frank.
Kent: Hall House, Boughton Monchelsea
A remarkable Grade II house dating back to the 1500s and set in approx. 9 acres including an orchard, woodland and kitchen garden. 5 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 4 receps, 2-bed cottage, tennis court, garage. Was £2 million, now £1.75 million; Knight Frank.
Norfolk: The Rookery, Fundenhall
This elegant Georgian Grade II house is set in approx. 8.3 acres of grounds, approached by a sweeping gravelled driveway. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen/dining room, 3 receps, studio, 5 stables, garden, garage. Was £1.1 million, now £995,000; Sowerbys.
Swansea: The Old Rectory, Ilston
Oxfordshire: Frethorne House, Childrey. Impressive 1930s house set in over 2 acres. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, games room, tennis court, timber stable, potential for a paddock, garden, garage. Was £2.5 million, now OIEO £2 million; Stowhill Estates.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Somerset: The Old Rectory, Hinton Blewett
A delightful Georgian Grade II country house overlooking the Chew Valley. 6 beds, 5 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, self-contained 2-bed flat, indoor swimming pool, gym, garden, parking. Was £2.5 million, now £2 million; Lodestone.
