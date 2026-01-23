Properties of the week: secluded houses in Scotland
Featuring homes in Perth and Kinross, Angus and Highland
Argyll and Bute: Caolas, Isle of Coll
A modern house in a spectacular coastal setting overlooking the Treshnish Islands and Mull, with direct beach access. 6 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £595,000; Knight Frank.
Angus: Old Manse, Kirkton of Kingoldrum
An attractive B-listed former manse dating to 1792; situated at the foot of Glenisla, close to the Cairngorms National Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, studio, garden, parking. OIEO £480,000; Savills.
Perth and Kinross: Tigh An Tuir, Strathtay
A stately Victorian villa set in mature gardens and woodland of more than six acres. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 6-bed annexe, 1-bed stone cottage, studio, tennis court, garden, parking. OIEO £2.2m; Galbraith.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Perth and Kinross: Blackwood Lodge, Rannoch
This secluded house, on the south shore of Loch Rannoch, has ten metres of loch frontage and riparian rights. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, 1-bed bothy, stables, paddocks, garden, parking. OIEO £650,000; Savills.
Highland: The Lookout, Kishorn
An impressive property in a magnificent setting overlooking Loch Kishorn and the Applecross peninsula. 3 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, garden, parking. OIEO £535,000; Strutt & Parker.
Highland: Broomhill House, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey
A fine Arts and Crafts house set in approx. six acres of mature gardens, with views of the Cairngorms mountains. 8 beds, 4 baths, 5 receps, 3-bed annexe, parking. OIEO £1.9m; Fine & Country.
Highland: Croftmaquien, Nethy Bridge
Traditional 18th century stone cottage and steading within the Cairngorms National Park. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, bothy, parking garden. OIEO £745,000; Knight Frank.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Dumfries and Galloway: Waterside House, Dalton, Lockerbie
A charming country residence on the River Annan. Built in 1863, it has river frontage, fishing rights and over ten acres of grounds. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed lodge, stable, barn, garden, parking. OIEO £1.6m; Fine & Country.
-
The 8 best horror series of all time
the week recommends Lost voyages, haunted houses and the best scares in television history
-
Breaking news: the rise of ‘smash hit’ rage rooms
Under the Radar Paying to vent your anger on furniture is all the rage but experts are sceptical
-
Did markets’ ‘Sell America’ trade force Trump to TACO on Greenland?
Today’s Big Question Investors navigate a suddenly uncertain global economy
-
Book reviews: ‘American Reich: A Murder in Orange County; Neo-Nazis; and a New Age of Hate’ and ‘Winter: The Story of a Season’
Feature A look at a neo-Nazi murder in California and how winter shaped a Scottish writer
-
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – ‘a macabre morality tale’
The Week Recommends Ralph Fiennes stars in Nia DaCosta’s ‘exciting’ chapter of the zombie horror
-
Bob Weir: The Grateful Dead guitarist who kept the hippie flame
Feature The fan favorite died at 78
-
The Voice of Hind Rajab: ‘innovative’ drama-doc hybrid
The Week Recommends ‘Wrenching’ film about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl in Gaza
-
Off the Scales: ‘meticulously reported’ rise of Ozempic
The Week Recommends A ’nuanced’ look at the implications of weight-loss drugs
-
A road trip in the far north of Norway
The Week Recommends Perfect for bird watchers, history enthusiasts and nature lovers
-
Egg-fried rice recipe
The Week Recommends This tasty dish will serve you well on your Chinese cookery journey
-
6 inviting homes with event spaces
Feature Featuring a Vermont compound with an airstrip and Virginia farm with a party barn