Properties of the week: secluded houses in Scotland

Featuring homes in Perth and Kinross, Angus and Highland

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Argyll and Bute: Caolas, Isle of Coll

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A modern house in a spectacular coastal setting overlooking the Treshnish Islands and Mull, with direct beach access. 6 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/dining room, recep, garden, parking. OIEO £595,000; Knight Frank.

Angus: Old Manse, Kirkton of Kingoldrum

(Image credit: Savills)

An attractive B-listed former manse dating to 1792; situated at the foot of Glenisla, close to the Cairngorms National Park. 5 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, studio, garden, parking. OIEO £480,000; Savills.

Perth and Kinross: Tigh An Tuir, Strathtay

(Image credit: Galbraith)

A stately Victorian villa set in mature gardens and woodland of more than six acres. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen/breakfast room, 4 receps, 6-bed annexe, 1-bed stone cottage, studio, tennis court, garden, parking. OIEO £2.2m; Galbraith.

Perth and Kinross: Blackwood Lodge, Rannoch

(Image credit: Savills)

This secluded house, on the south shore of Loch Rannoch, has ten metres of loch frontage and riparian rights. 4 beds, family bath, kitchen/dining room, recep, 1-bed bothy, stables, paddocks, garden, parking. OIEO £650,000; Savills.

Highland: The Lookout, Kishorn

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

An impressive property in a magnificent setting overlooking Loch Kishorn and the Applecross peninsula. 3 beds, 3 baths, open-plan kitchen/ living/dining room, garden, parking. OIEO £535,000; Strutt & Parker.

Highland: Broomhill House, Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A fine Arts and Crafts house set in approx. six acres of mature gardens, with views of the Cairngorms mountains. 8 beds, 4 baths, 5 receps, 3-bed annexe, parking. OIEO £1.9m; Fine & Country.

Highland: Croftmaquien, Nethy Bridge

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Traditional 18th century stone cottage and steading within the Cairngorms National Park. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, recep, bothy, parking garden. OIEO £745,000; Knight Frank.

Dumfries and Galloway: Waterside House, Dalton, Lockerbie

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

A charming country residence on the River Annan. Built in 1863, it has river frontage, fishing rights and over ten acres of grounds. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, 2-bed lodge, stable, barn, garden, parking. OIEO £1.6m; Fine & Country.

