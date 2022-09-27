Harris to visit DMZ amid nuclear threats from North Korea

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea. The visit is to show the United States' commitment to South Korea's safety after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea, Reuters reports. There are also threats of a nuclear test, as the Biden administration has been unable to make strides with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Harris will be the first senior White House official under Biden to visit the DMZ, reports Bloomberg. The vice president is also midway through an Asia tour where she has visited Japan to discuss the security situation in Taiwan and attended former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral. This trip will set the stage for President Biden's visit in the coming months to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I think your visit to DMZ and Seoul will be very symbolic demonstrations of your strong commitments to the security and peace on the Korean Peninsula," South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo told Harris in a meeting on Monday, "we are working with you and US in dealing with North Korea."