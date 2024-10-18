Quiz of The Week: 12 - 18 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
US federal disaster agency FEMA was forced to temporarily halt Hurricane Helene relief work in North Carolina this week due to threats against its personnel, as the agency becomes a target for right-wing attacks. In the UK, Chancellor Rachel Reeves's forthcoming Budget is increasingly looking like a "make or break" moment for the beleaguered new Labour government. And fans worldwide mourned the loss of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday aged 31 after a fall from a balcony at his hotel in Argentina.
To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Canada expelled which country's ambassador as part of an escalating diplomatic feud between the two nations?
- India
- Egypt
- Turkey
- China
2. What was found in a Viking-era site discovered by archaeologists in Denmark?
- Gold ingots
- Skeletons
- A longboat
- Runestones
3. England's new men's football coach, German Thomas Tuchel, said he plans to learn what before taking up the role in January?
- English
- The national anthem
- How to make tea
- Football chants
4. Nasa's Europa Clipper spacecraft has launched, headed towards which planet?
- Jupiter
- Saturn
- Mars
- Pluto
5. Which controversial fashion event returned to the catwalk after a five-year hiatus – to decidedly mixed reviews?
- Fashion Week Russia
- Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
- Yeezy Season 4
- Christian Fashion Week
6. What did the Biden administration warn Israel it must do to continue receiving US military aid?
- Scale back military operations
- Increase humanitarian aid
- Negotiate a ceasefire
- Release Palestinian prisoners
7. Afghanistan's Taliban government has announced a ban on what, putting media freedom in peril?
- Interviewing women
- Taking photos of people
- Writing for non-religious publications
- Having a social media account
8. Why did a Georgia judge block a new rule requiring three workers to hand-count every ballot cast on US election day?
- It was too expensive
- It was too late
- It favoured one party
- It violated voter privacy
9. A new bill under consideration by the UK Parliament opens the door to legalising what?
- Recreational cannabis
- Carrying pepper spray
- Watching TV without a licence
- Assisted dying
10. Briton Adriana Brownlee has become the youngest woman to climb the world's 14 highest mountain peaks, at what age?
- 19
- 23
- 28
- 31
1. India
Ottawa announced that it was expelling six Indian diplomats after discovering evidence linking the fatal shooting of a Sikh separatist in British Columbia last year to Indian intelligence services. India, which denies the allegations, responded by asking Canada's acting ambassador and five other officials to leave the country.
2. Skeletons
Fifty skeletons were discovered in a burial ground near the village of Åsum, believed to date back to the Viking era. The remains may help scientists unravel some of the mysteries surrounding Viking DNA.
3. The national anthem
Tuchel, whose appointment has caused consternation among some commentators, said he would "absolutely start learning" the words to "God Save the King". However, he stopped short of promising to sing it at matches, saying he would "take a little bit of time for this decision".
4. Jupiter
Nasa's largest extraplanetary spacecraft launched from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Monday. It will travel 1.8 billion miles over more than five years to reach Jupiter, where it will study an ocean believed to lie 10 to 15 miles beneath the icy surface of Jupiter's moon, Europa.
5. Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The runway show was back at the brand's flagship store in New York on Tuesday, after it was pulled in 2019 following toxic workplace allegations during the #MeToo era. But the much-vaunted revamp was a "far cry from the event's heyday", said the Daily Mail.
6. Increase humanitarian aid
The Biden administration warned Israel that US military aid could be at risk unless Israel permits at least 350 aid trucks a day into Gaza, ensuring increased deliveries of food, medicine and humanitarian aid within 30 days. An Israeli official confirmed the ultimatum is "being thoroughly reviewed".
7. Taking photos of people
State media outlets in the provinces of Kandahar, Takhar and Maidan Wardak have been "advised" not to show photos or videos of "anything with a soul", due to the Taliban's severe interpretation of sharia law. A Taliban spokesperson said the advice to journalists was currently only "guidance".
8. It was too late
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the rule, passed on 20 September, was "too much, too late". With early voting already under way in Georgia, there wasn't enough time to guide, train or hire the necessary workers for every precinct.
9. Assisted dying
MPs will get a vote on Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's private members' bill to permit assisted dying for terminally ill people in England and Wales at a second reading next month. When the subject was last considered in 2015, members voted 330 to 118 against legalising assisted dying, but recent polls show the public is overwhelmingly in favour.
10. 23
Adriana Brownlee became the youngest woman to climb 14 of the world's highest mountain peaks after reaching the 8,027-metre summit of Shishapangma in Tibet. She is the second person from Britain to have achieved this feat.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Week Unwrapped: What's behind the Canada-India feud?
Podcast Plus, how would assisted dying change Britain? And are we running out of water?, could discarded gadgets solve the copper shortage? And will employers hire more over-50s?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Monet and London: an 'enthralling' exhibition at the Courtauld Gallery
The Week Recommends 'Misty, mysterious' paintings of London are a 'revelation'
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A rowdy protest, a wife carrying contest, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The Week contest: AI concerto
Puzzles and Quizzes A musician holds their cello on stage
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 25, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 25, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 5 - 11 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Goat runner
Puzzles and Quizzes
By The Week US Last updated
-
Magazine solutions - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - October 18, 2024
Puzzle and Quizzes Issue - October 18, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 28 September - 4 October
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published