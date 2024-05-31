Quiz of The Week: 25 - 31 May

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

A woman holds dry crop
A woman holds dry crops due to a lack of water in Mexico
(Image credit: Daniel Cardenas / Anadolu Getty Images)
By
published

President Biden has come under increasing pressure this week to denounce Israel's assault on Rafah. Despite mounting civilian deaths and reports of Israel obstructing humanitarian aid, the White House still maintains its "red lines" have yet to be crossed.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Keir Starmer's attempt to ape Tony Blair's "Ming vase" strategy from 1997 – it's in your hands, just don't break it – looked precarious after the Labour leader became tangled up in a row over whether veteran MP Diane Abbott had been banned from standing for the party at the general election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Us News Politics Puzzles And Quizzes Uk News World News Quiz Of The Week
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸