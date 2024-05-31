Quiz of The Week: 25 - 31 May

President Biden has come under increasing pressure this week to denounce Israel's assault on Rafah. Despite mounting civilian deaths and reports of Israel obstructing humanitarian aid, the White House still maintains its "red lines" have yet to be crossed.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Keir Starmer's attempt to ape Tony Blair's "Ming vase" strategy from 1997 – it's in your hands, just don't break it – looked precarious after the Labour leader became tangled up in a row over whether veteran MP Diane Abbott had been banned from standing for the party at the general election.

1. The prime minister of which Melanesian country faces a no-confidence vote after 18 MPs defected from his coalition?

Solomon Islands

Papua New Guinea

Fiji

Vanuatu



2. Mexico is anticipating depletion of its water supply by the end of which month?

June

July

August

September



3. The latest episode of "Doctor Who"'s 14th season has been hailed as a "stone-cold classic". What is the episode called?

"14 Furlongs"

"7 Feet"

"73 Yards"

"99 Miles"



4. Who did the Libertarian Party choose as its US presidential nominee?

Aaron Avouris

Jason Karroll

David A. Puchta

Chase Oliver



5. According to a survey published this week, what is the most popular nickname for UK parents-to-be to give their baby bump?

Bean

Dot

Berry

Peanut



6. Once Major League Baseball finishes incorporating statistics from historic segregated leagues, who will overtake Ty Cobb’s batting average?



Satchel Paige

Josh Gibson

Oscar Charleston

Hank Aaron



7. French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has proposed an alliance with which fellow right-winger to form a "supergroup" in the European Parliament?

Giorgia Meloni

Viktor Orbán

Geert Wilders

Matteo Salvini



8. What significant event took place on Wednesday in South Africa?

The general election

The ANC's 31st anniversary

A national holiday

The inauguration of a new president



9. On Monday, thousands of spectators gathered in rural Gloucestershire to watch what traditional annual contest, a fixture since 1826?

Cheese rolling

Bun throwing

Wife carrying

Mud wrestling



10. Which animal will be returning to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington?

American bisons

Ostriches

Pandas

Rhinos



(Image credit: The Week)

1. Papua New Guinea

Finance minister Rainbo Paita, who was among the defectors, is the leading candidate to replace PM James Marape. Find out more about why Papua New Guinea is in turmoil in this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped podcast.

2. June

Mexico faces the possibility of a "Day Zero", when taps connected to the main water system could run dry. The looming disaster is the product of "years of poor water management compounded by scarce rains" brought on by extended drought.

3. "73 Yards"

Despite Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord being almost entirely absent from the action, sidekick Ruby Sunday carried an episode The Independent called a "five-star knockout".

4. Chase Oliver

The Libertarian Party selected activist Chase Oliver as its presidential nominee after a weekend convention that featured pitches by Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Trump's bid for the nomination was met with scepticism, while Kennedy was seeking a "possible pathway" to ballot access.

5. Peanut

Some of the more unusual choices to make the top 10 in the survey include "Mango", "Pickle" and "Bambi".

6. Josh Gibson

After the Negro League's 1920-1948 statistics have been incorporated into the MLB's record book, Homestead Grays powerhouse Josh Gibson will overtake Ty Cobb with a new batting average of .372 compared to Cobb’s .367, recognising Gibson as one of the greatest players of all time.

7. Giorgia Meloni

Politico's latest Poll of Polls indicates that far-right representatives will outnumber the centrist European People's Party in the next European Parliament, although a united right-wing coalition seems unlikely. Here are five things to look out for at the EU elections on 6 June.

8. The general election

South Africans headed to the polls to vote on what could prove the most consequential election since the end of apartheid in the 1990s. Discontent with the ruling African National Congress threatens to end its 30-year political dominance.

9. Cheese rolling

Every year hardy daredevils gather at the top of Cooper's Hill to chase a 7lb wheel of Double Gloucester down the steep hillside – sometimes incurring hair-raising injuries in the melee. Despite being a quintessentially English novelty event, this year's winners were German Tom Kopke and American Abby Lampe.

10. Pandas

China will be sending two giant two-year old pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, to Washington. The Smithsonian National Zoo can expect to receive the pandas before the end of the year, roughly a year after the zoo’s previous pandas returned to China.