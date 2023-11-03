Quiz of The Week: 28 October - 3 November

The UK media has been transfixed by revelations coming out of the Covid inquiry this week.

Boris Johnson's former right-hand man Dominic Cummings made a series of headline-grabbing claims after taking centre stage at the public hearing on the response to and impact of the Covid pandemic . Among his most memorable assertions was that the then prime minister asked scientists whether the virus could be destroyed by blowing a "special hairdryer" up the nose.

As the world braces for fresh waves of Covid and flu cases over the coming winter, the inquiry in London also heard that Johnson suggested the pandemic was "nature's way of dealing with old people". And anger has been stoked by the revelation that his former top aide, Martin Reynolds, set messages in a key Covid WhatsApp group to "disappear" only weeks after the PM promised a public inquiry into the pandemic.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Johnson is set to make further headlines, literally, in his post-politics career as a news presenter and commentator. GB News announced last week that the former Tory leader, who stepped down as an MP earlier this year, will play a "key role" in the channel's coverage of the UK and US elections after joining in the new year.

Hearings began this week over whether Donald Trump should be allowed to run in 2024 , with separate lawsuits in Colorado and Minnesota seeking to remove the former president from the primary and general election ballot. At another of the many trials involving Trump, three of his children – Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric – are all testifying on his behalf .

The big man himself is also expected to take the stand next week at the civil trial in New York over the business practices of his Trump Organization – provided, that is, he hasn't been jailed for violating gag orders .

To find out how closely you've been paying attention to the latest news and global events, put your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Which Republican candidate dropped out of the 2024 US presidential race last weekend?

Nikki Haley

Ron DeSantis

Mike Pence

Tim Scott

2. Which unlikely creature did Hollywood actor Goldie Hawn claim "touched my face"?

Ghost

Alien

Bigfoot

Mermaid

3. Horror movie "Five Nights at Freddy's" broke box-office records by earning how much in its opening weekend?

$50 million

$90 million

$100 million

$130 million

4. Which country is now the sole bidder to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup?

Saudi Arabia

Australia

Japan

Egypt

5. Which royal this week swore allegiance to their country at a ceremony on their 18th birthday?

Princess Leonor of Spain

Prince Christian of Denmark

Princess Iman of Jordan

Prince Moulay Hassan of Morocco

6. What is the name of the storm that has battered Britain this week?

Storm Cillian

Storm Conor

Storm Ciarán

Storm Carrick

7. Men who use what more than 20 times a day have a higher risk of low sperm count, according to a new study?

Mobile phones

Laptops

Toilets

Vapes

8. What is the name of a fugitive Pennsylvania pig caught after 18 days on the run?

Ham Smith

Dave Sausage

Orc Chop

Kevin Bacon

9. Which African country did King Charles and Queen Camilla visit this week?

Uganda

Kenya

Zimbabwe

Botswana

10. South Africa holds a total of how many Rugby World Cup titles after beating New Zealand in this year's tournament final?

Three

Four

Five

Six





1. Mike Pence

After languishing at the bottom of the polls and struggling to raise money for his campaign, the former vice president suspended his bid for the top job, announcing at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition convention: "It's become clear to me it's not my time."

2. Alien

The Oscar winner said she was "paralysed" by witnessing "silver" alien beings with "three triangular-shaped heads". The star told the Apple Fitness+ podcast that one of the otherworldly creatures touched her during the encounter, while sleeping in a friend's car during her early years in California, and "it felt like the finger of God".

3. $130 million

The adaptation of the popular 2014 video game earned $78 million domestically and a further $52 million in other countries worldwide, despite getting poor reviews and being released simultaneously on the Peacock streaming service. According to makers Universal and Blumhouse, the movie broke a string of box-office records including the biggest Halloween weekend opening of all time.

4. Saudi Arabia

The Middle East country became the de facto front-runner to host the 2034 tournament after Australia pulled out hours before Fifa's "declarations of interest" deadline on Tuesday. The kingdom's "unprecedented investment" in sports in recent years "always seemingly intended to lead to this moment", said the BBC's sports editor Dan Roan.

5. Princess Leonor of Spain

According to commentators, Spain has been gripped by " Leonormania ", as the future queen embarks on a charm offensive to revive support for the monarchy following a string of royal scandals. Find out more with The Week Unwrapped podcast.

6. Storm Ciarán

Flights were grounded, with train services also disrupted and major incidents declared in parts of the UK, as the storm made landfall on Thursday . Tens of thousands of homes were left without power amid widespread flooding and damage, with 100mph-plus winds recorded.

7. Mobile phones

The research, outlined in the journal Fertility and Sterility, found " significant exposure-response trends " between decreased total sperm count and concentration, and "increasing frequency of mobile phone use". The analysis of data from 2,886 Swiss men aged 18 to 22 found that those who used their phones more than 20 times a day had a 21% decrease in sperm concentration compared with rare users.

8. Kevin Bacon

The elusive hog was eventually caught using a cinnamon bun filled with Benadryl, after a lengthy search by his human family. The pig's namesake even helped, with the actor posting social media pleas to "bring Kevin Bacon home". For more stories from the stranger side of life, sign up to our Tall Tales newsletter.

9. Kenya

Charles became the first member of the British royal family to convey "sorrow" over Britain's violent repression of the Mau Mau uprising against colonial rule. At a State banquet in Nairobi on Tuesday, the King expressed "deepest regret" for the "wrongdoings of the past", but stopped short of an apology.

10. Four

The Springboks now hold the record for Rugby World Cup title wins following their 12-11 victory in last Saturday's final in Paris. Arch-rivals New Zealand have won the tournament three times.