The Week contest: Great escape
This week’s question: Police in Vermont spent two weeks chasing a robbery suspect who eluded them via car, bike, tractor, sailboat, and kayak before being captured. If Hollywood were to make a chase movie about this fugitive's multi-vehicular flight from justice, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: cow car
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Great escape” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Sept. 26. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 6 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Sept. 29. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
