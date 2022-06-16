Where the war in Ukraine stands

Russian forces are close to seizing total control of Luhansk Oblast while Ukrainian sources warn that their troops in the Donbas are outgunned and taking heavy casualties. Here's everything you need to know: Was Ukraine expected to hold out for this long in the east? In the weeks leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Biden administration warned that Russian forces could capture the capital city of Kyiv within 72 hours, topple the Ukrainian government, and install a puppet regime, setting the stage for a long, bloody insurgency. Skip advert Instead, Ukraine stood its ground and bloodied the bully's nose. Russia made gains in the south and east, capturing Kherson and quickly encircling Mariupol, but the invaders' setbacks more than outweighed their victories. By early April, Russian forces had been forced to withdraw from around Kyiv. The objective shifted from regime change to capturing the Donbas, in the east. And even that hasn't gone particularly well. My mid-May, a Ukrainian counteroffensive had pushed Russian troops back from the northern city of Kharkiv. By the end of May, after failing to achieve a major encirclement in the east, Russia had compromised even further. The invaders are now directing most of their resources toward completing Russia's conquest of Luhansk, one of the two oblasts that make up the Donbas region, by capturing the city of Sievierodonetsk. How has the West's outlook on the war changed? As Russian ambitions narrowed, confidence in the Ukrainian military soared. Charles Lipson, writing for The Spectator World near the beginning of May, argued that Ukraine "could very well win back most of the territory Russia has occupied since 2014." Russian forces were low on morale, Ukrainian forces had proven their tactical superiority, and heavy weapons from abroad would soon narrow the firepower gap between the two countries and enable Ukraine to go on the offensive, Lipson claimed.

But even as Ukrainians and American hawks clamor for more military aid, Andrew Exum warns in The Atlantic that U.S. support for Ukraine is already on the wane. "In the coming months, relations between the Ukrainian leadership and its external supporters will grow strained, and the culprit will be economic pain exacerbated by the war," he predicted earlier this month. What are casualties like for Ukraine compared to Russia? Oleksiy Arestovych, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Saturday that approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the invasion began. He also said that between 200 and 300 troops were dying every day — suggesting that the daily number of dead and wounded combined is around 1,000 — a significantly higher casualty rate than Ukraine experienced in the early months of the invasion. By the time Russia attacked, around 4,500 Ukrainian servicemen had already been killed in the conflict against the Donbas separatists, which had been raging since 2014 Russian losses are almost certainly far higher. Figures briefly published in a pro-Kremlin tabloid suggested Russia hit 10,000 military deaths in late March, and could have risen as high as 20,000 by mid-June. But Russia also has far more troops to spare and has "regenerated its forces to a greater extent than anticipated," the Post reported, citing Danylyuk.