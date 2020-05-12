See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers cringe as Trump faces his own coronavirus hot spot

6:17 a.m.

COVID-19 has infiltrated the White House, The Late Show noted Monday night.

Coronavirus "hot spots are popping up all over the place: Minnesota, Tennessee, Nebraska, there's even an outbreak of the coronavirus inside the White House," Stephen Colbert said. And President Trump's response to the positive test of Katie Miller, press secretary to Vice President Mike Pence, "might be the dumbest thing he ever said. ... She was tested and didn't have it, then she got it, then the next test showed that she had it. Does Trump think the tests are good only if they tell you news you want to hear?"

"To make himself feel better, this afternoon Trump had a press briefing in the Rose Garden," Colbert said. It went poorly and ended when he "threw a hissy fit after getting challenged by two female reporters."

"The coronavirus is now officially in the White House," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "And I won't lie — I'm not surprised that this cluster started in Stephen Miller's house. That dude has always given off major bitten-by-a-bat vibes." Trump still refuses to wear a mask, "even when meeting a group of elderly World War II veterans," Noah said. "Can you imagine surviving Hitler only to be taken out by Trump? That would be so anticlimactic. It would be like if Batman beat Bane and then dies slipping on a banana peel."

Along with "trying to dead-eye mind trick Americans into thinking coronavirus will simply go away," Trump had "an especially demented weekend on Twitter," Late Night's Seth Meyer recounted. "On Sunday alone he posted 126 tweets and retweets, including over 50 messages before 8:30 a.m. Sounds like it was a great Mother's Day." Trump was actually asked Friday if he had a message for America's mothers, he said, and "our drooling, potato-brained Caligula" gave an answer "so deranged it's actually hard to fully appreciate just by listening." So Meyers read the transcript.

Tweeting "once every 7.5 minutes" is impressive, since it means Trump "ignored a pandemic and his wife on Mother's Day," Jimmy Kimmel said. But "I spent some of my Mother's Day in a Twitter feud with" Trump, too, over an out-of-context video Kimmel posted of Pence on Thursday, he explained. "Bottom line is I was wrong, he was joking, I didn't know, I made a mistake." You can watch Kimmel's apology "of sorts" below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
China plans to test the entire city of Wuhan in just 10 days after new COVID-19 cases

7:08 a.m.
Nurses in Wuhan mark International Nurses Day
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million where the COVID-19 pandemic originated, reported six new cases over the weekend, its first new infections in 35 days. None of the new cases were imported, and China plans to get to the bottom of this cluster, announcing a plan to test the entire city in 10 days, CNN reports. Wuhan authorities plan to use nucleic acid tests, which are more effective and complicated to perform than tests that look for a body's immune response.

If all 11 million people in Wuhan are tested, that would require producing and processing tests for a population greater than the entire country of Greece — in 10 days. The U.S. has conducted 9.4 million tests during the entire pandemic, the COVID Tracking Project reported Monday.

China's official coronavirus figures have always had an asterisk by them, and a large number of positive results from a city-wide testing program would reflect poorly on Wuhan's previously reported data, CNN notes. The head official of Wuhan's Changqing area, where the new cases were found, was already removed from his post for failing to prevent the outbreak, China Daily reported Monday.

South Korea and Germany have also reported setbacks in their largely successful efforts to beat back the coronavirus, highlighting the tenacity of the new virus and the risks of relaxing mitigation efforts. Peter Weber

2020 ad war
New Biden ad claims 'Trump doesn't understand' that his coronavirus missteps 'destroyed' the economy

3:01 a.m.

President Trump's Rose Garden coronavirus-testing celebration may have ended on an angry note but it started with grandiloquence. "In every generation, through every challenge and hardship and danger, America has risen to the task," Trump said. "We have met the moment and we have prevailed." He was making a case that testing was at a sufficient level to reopen the economy, even as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose above 80,000.

Off-camera, "some of Trump's advisers described the president as glum and shell-shocked by his declining popularity," The Washington Post reported over the weekend. "In private conversations, he has struggled to process how his fortunes suddenly changed from believing he was on a glide path to re-election to realizing that he is losing to the likely Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, in virtually every poll, including his own campaign's internal surveys. ... More than anything, three advisers said, Trump is focused on how to turn the economy around and reopen the country, seeing a nascent recovery as key to getting re-elected and his handling of the economy as one of his only strengths in the polls over Joe Biden."

Biden's campaign released an ad Monday night pummeling Trump on all these points, and also rebutting the Trump campaign's efforts to attack Biden on China. The long ad, "Timeline," curates some key moments from Trump's handling of the new coronavirus.

"April turns into May," the narrator intones over dramatic strings. "The virus doesn't disappear. There is no miracle. The cases mount, the death toll grows, more than 33 million Americans lose their jobs to the pandemic. Unemployment reaches Great Depression–era levels. Donald Trump doesn't understand. We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis. And we have a public health crisis because he refused to act. Donald Trump didn't build a great economy. His failure to lead destroyed one." Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Doctors Without Borders sends team to help Navajo Nation battle the coronavirus

2:13 a.m.
A file photo showing houses in the Navajo Nation.
David McNew/Getty Images

Doctors Without Borders has sent nine medical professionals to the Navajo Nation to help communities that have been ravaged by the coronavirus.

Doctors Without Borders is an international humanitarian organization that works in conflict zones. "There are many situations in which we do not intervene in the United States, but this has a particular risk profile," Jean Stowell, head of the group's U.S. COVID-19 Response Team, told CBS News on Monday. "Situationally, the Native American communities are at a much higher risk for complications from COVID-19 and also from community spread because they don't have access to the variety of things that make it possible to self-isolate."

About 170,000 people live in the Navajo Nation, where there are more coronavirus cases per capita than in any state. In addition to dealing with a lack of specialized medical staff, the Navajo Nation is also a food desert and an estimated one in three residents do not have access to running water. "I think it's difficult for Americans to realize how big this country is and how the needs are so different in each place," Stowell said. "You know, urban needs are very different than rural needs. And the needs of the Native American community are challenging because they look so different than the needs elsewhere, so they require a pretty significant coordinated effort."

The team sent to the Navajo Nation includes two physicians, three nurses/midwives, a water sanitation specialist, two logisticians, and a health educator. The plan is for them to stay until the end of June, but they will remain longer if needed. "There is quite a lot of interest in responding to the needs of Native communities, but there are also enormous needs," Stowell said. "And it's not so quick to mobilize things that you really have to start from the ground up. These were bigger problems long before COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

To have or have not
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says more COVID-19 cases in the West Wing are 'inevitable'

1:57 a.m.

After two people in the West Wing tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus late last week, the White House ramped up testing, ordered everyone but President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to wear face masks to the office if they can't work from home, and traced everyone the people who tested positive. But the West Wing is notoriously tight quarters, and if the coronavirus is in the building, "the idea that more people will test positive is, I think, inevitable at this point," CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta told Jake Tapper on Monday.

"I wouldn't say White House aides are panicked, but they are very aware that the virus is potentially spreading through the West Wing unchecked," Politico's Nancy Cook said Monday evening. "The West Wing is this really cramped and tight space in most parts of it, with narrow stairways and offices with low ceilings and staffers who work in cubes." The masks will be helpful, Gupta said, but staffers can't social-distance outside of the Oval Office. The good news, he added, is that not everyone who tests positive develops symptoms.

"The level of anxiety has oscillated" inside the White House, but "staff worries have largely been based on their relative access to Trump," The Washington Post reports. "Those who interact with the president regularly are getting tested daily, which has helped reassure them as to their safety. But those who do not regularly see the president, yet work in the West Wing or Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are not tested as frequently. ... The result has been something of an unspoken caste system among White House staff, one of the former officials said, explaining that even inside the West Wing, there exist 'the Haves and the Have Nots,' with less senior officials feeling more vulnerable." Peter Weber

Edit

Rare blue bee scientists thought may have become extinct rediscovered in Florida

1:28 a.m.
The blue calamintha bee.
Facebook/Florida Museum/Chase Kimmel

A Florida bee so rare that scientists didn't know if still even existed was found this spring by a Florida Museum of Natural History researcher.

The blue calamintha bee, which depends on an endangered plant, was only ever recorded in four places in central Florida's Lake Wales Ridge region. The bee was last observed in 2016, and wanting to conserve the species, Chase Kimmel, a postdoctoral researcher, and his adviser, Jaret Daniels, director of the museum's McGuire Center for Lepidoptera and Biodiversity, set out to determine the bee's current population status, where it nests, and its feeding habits.

Kimmel was able to record the bee in multiple locations, some up to 50 miles away from each other, and he will now work on determining its range. The information he discovers could help get the bee protected under the Endangered Species Act. "We're trying to fill in a lot of gaps that were not previously known," Kimmel said. "It shows how little we know about the insect community and how there's a lot of neat discoveries that can still occur." Catherine Garcia

Edit

Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing

12:56 a.m.
Jared Kushner masks up
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump held an event in the Rose Garden on Monday to declare his administration has "prevailed" on testing for COVID-19, under a sign that read: "America leads the world in testing" — which is true in total number of tests but not per capita testing. Americans "should all be able to get a test right now," Trump also said, forcing an official to later clarify Trump meant "everybody who needs a test can get a test." That's also a questionable assertion, but there is one place where coronavirus tests are plentiful: the White House.

After a military valet who served Trump food and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary both tested positive for COVID-19 last week, all West Wing staff was ordered to wear masks starting Monday, and "additional new procedures include daily testing for the majority of West Wing staff," Politico's Nancy Cook reports. "White House aides are deeply aware the president's message urging states to reopen their economies does not mesh with the optics of the virus spreading throughout the West Wing."

Monday's press conference was "much more a split screen moment" than the White House intended, Cook said, "with aides wearing masks in the Rose Garden and Trump basically declaring mission accomplished." That "startling sight served only to further highlight the challenge the president faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic," The Associated Press reports. And aides are "nervous" that Trump's "reopening message will fall apart this week if there are more confirmed cases" in what's supposed to be the safest office in the world, Cook adds. They are also nervous about catching the virus themselves in the cramped West Wing — especially those too junior to get tested every day.

Trump, "a total germaphobe," is rattled, too, a former administration official tells The Washington Post. "He has been concerned that there are people who have been in close quarters and nearby him who are infected. His principal method has been, 'I'll make sure everyone around me is tested and then I don't have to take precautions.' Now that some of them tested positive, that has real consequences." Peter Weber

Edit

Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd month in a row

12:19 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

While he is still bringing in a hefty amount of money, President Trump's fundraising pace slowed down for the second straight month, with his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee announcing on Monday they raised more than $61.7 million in April.

The campaign raised $86 million in February and $63 million in March. Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement the April fundraising is proof Trump's "consistent record of unprecedented action is met with overwhelming enthusiasm and support."

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee on Monday said they raised $60 million in April. The average donation was $32.63, "showing continued grassroots strength even in this time of crisis," the campaign said. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee. Catherine Garcia

