See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles Trump versus reality
Edit

Late night hosts found Rudy Giuliani's 'insane' press conference meltdown hilarious with a hint of coup

4:07 a.m.

"Earlier today, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference about the election, and let's just say in the history of insane Rudy press conferences, this could be his masterpiece," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "I think our voting system is fine, I think it's Rudy that's broken." Seriously, "nothing screams 'confident lawyer' like a guy standing in front of everyone dripping in sweat," he added. "He's sweating like Borat just walked in the room." And then his hair dye started running down his face, Fallon laughed. "It's not all bad for Rudy — he just landed a hair-dye endorsement from Just For Unhinged Men."

Yeah, "looks like Rudy got a bad batch of Just For Henchmen," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Rudy died his hair, but his head is challenging the results. Evidently, he had his hair styled a Jiffy Lube. Now obviously it's easy to make fun of Rudy here, but it's also but it's also very satisfying."

Rudy and his "'elite strike force team' Seal Team Sux" are 1 for 32 in the courtroom, Colbert said, "so the end may be in sight, which is good, obviously, but also it's kinda sad. Because this is the most fun I've had in years: For 10 days, we've been able to watch the president lose over and over again — lose the election, lose the recount, lose the lawsuits. It's like Chanukah: we thought there was only enough stupid to last for one day, but miraculously it just keeps going."

"All jokes aside, it's become very clear that he's trying to cut the voters out of voting," Jimmy Kimmel noted at Kimmel Live. Giuliani's "doozy of a press conference" was "a success in that it did not take place in a parking lot next to a dildo shop," and it's hilarious how "he was literally dying up there," but it was also "a desperate, vomitous attack on every American who bothered to vote."

"I know this could be the end of American democracy, but guys, this s--t is hilarious," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "I'm not going to lie, part of me feels bad for Rudy," he said. "But maybe this is the perfect combination of evil and ridiculous to end the Trump era. I think it's perfect. Because think about it: If someone said in 2016 that this whole thing would end with Rudy Giuliani openly plotting a coup against the government but no one would take him seriously because he had hair dye running down his face the entire time, you'd be like, 'Yeah, you know what? That sounds about right.'" Watch below. Peter Weber

death penalty
Edit

U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay

1:36 a.m.
Death penalty opponents
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. government executed Orlando Hall on Thursday night for his role in the brutal murder, rape, and kidnapping of a 16-year-old Texas girl, Lisa René, whose brothers had crossed Hall in a drug deal. He was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. after being given a lethal injection cocktail at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana. It was the eighth federal execution carried out this year, after Attorney General William Barr lifted a two-decade pause on federal capital punishment.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had ordered a halt on Hall's execution while the court's considered his legal challenges, including that he was sentenced to death at the recommendation of an all-white Jury. Hall, 49, is Black, and the only one of the five people convicted for René's killing who was on death row. Chutkan also has concerns of the legality of the lethal injection drugs used.

The Supreme Court lifted the stay Thursday night, with the court's three more liberal justices — Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Stephen Breyer — dissenting. This was the first capital punishment ruling for new Justice Amy Coney Barrett, and since she did not recuse herself or sign on among the dissenters, it's pretty clear she joined the court's other conservatives in approving Hall's execution. Barrett, like Barr and four of the other five conservatives, is Catholic, and her decision may allay concerns that her "dogma" would guide her legal actions, since opposition to the death penalty is a bedrock tenet of the Catholic Church's pro-life theology. Peter Weber

Fox and Frenemies
Edit

Fox News' Tucker Carlson is reluctantly skeptical of the vote-switching conspiracy from Trump's lawyers

12:38 a.m.

President Trump's fringy legal team, led by a very sweaty Rudy Giuliani, made some pretty wild claims in a press conference Thursday, including plenty of fraud allegations they won't present in court. On his Fox News show Thursday night, Tucker Carlson focused on one particularly incendiary claim put forth by Sidney Powell, a lawyer who also represents former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He seemed skeptical.

"Powell has been all over conservative with the following story: This election was stolen by a collection of international leftists who manipulated vote tabulating software in order to flip millions of votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," somewhere in the neighborhood of seven million votes, Carlson explained. "What Powell was describing would amount to the single greatest crime in American history, millions of votes stolen in a day, democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government — not a small thing."

Carlson assured his viewers he wasn't dismissing Powell's claim. "This may be the most open-minded show on television — we literally do UFO segments, not because we're crazy or even a bit interested in the subject, but because there is evidence UFOs are real and everyone lies about it," he said. "We took Sidney Powell seriously, we had no intention of fighting with her, we've always respected her work. We simply wanted to see the details," and she angrily refused to provide them.

Powell also hasn't shared her purported evidence with other senior members of the Trump campaign, Carlson said, adding that he's telling his viewers this because the truth matters. Peter Weber

Peachy Clean
Edit

Georgia hand recount affirms Biden's victory

November 19, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 12,284 votes, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said late Thursday, relaying the results of a six-day statewide hand recount of the 5 million ballots cast. Raffensperger plans to certify the results Friday, as required by law, effectively handing Biden Georgia's 16 electoral votes. President Trump won Georgia in 2016. The hand recount and audit of election returns in Georgia's 159 counties turned up nearly 6,000 unreported votes in four counties, and Trump gained about 1,400 votes when those were properly tallied. After the recount's results were released, The Associated Press joined other news organizations and declared Biden winner of the state, giving him a projected Electoral College win of 306 to 232.

Trump's campaign vowed to continue contesting the state, and the margin of defeat does allow for a taxpayer-funded machine recount, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Trump campaign's demand for a second round of signature-matching — election workers verified the signatures when absentee ballots were received — would be "impossible during recounts because ballot envelopes can't be traced back to ballots," the Journal-Constitution notes. "The Georgia Constitution guarantees ballot secrecy."

Both Biden and Trump gained in counties where overlooked ballots were discovered, mostly due to county election officials failing to upload memory cards on election night, but Trump gained more votes. No county had an error rate of more than 0.73 percent, the Journal-Constitution reports, and 126 counties were within 10 votes of their original count; 54 counties recorded the exact same results in the original count and after the hand recount. The Trump campaign's legal avenues in Georgia have all but evaporated, and its efforts to slow down certification are faltering in several key states. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg, a Trump appointee, rejected an attempt Thursday to block Georgia from finalizing its results due to lack of demonstrable improprieties. Peter Weber

pivot
Edit

Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win

November 19, 2020
President Trump.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Trump has a new longshot strategy for overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Over the past few weeks, Trump and his supporters have lost and dropped lawsuit after lawsuit aimed at throwing out ballots to take states away from Biden. But with a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania and reported invitation to Michigan's Republican legislators, Trump is looking to shift the focus of his post-election campaign directly to GOP state legislatures.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit alleging the presidential election in Pennsylvania was full of fraud — enough to suggest the ballots cast there shouldn't even be trusted. Instead, Trump's legal team suggested the court should "enter an order" declaring the results there — which gave Biden a nearly 80,000-vote lead — "defective" and allow "the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania's electors." That request would effectively strip Biden of his win, as Pennsylvania's assembly is in Republican hands.

And on Thursday, Trump invited leaders of Michigan's Republican state legislatures to the White House to discuss his attempt to reverse the election outcome there, unnamed sources tell The Detroit News and other outlets. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, both Republicans, will visit Trump on Friday in what The New York Times calls a "brazen" attempt to stop the legislature from certifying the state's electoral votes for Biden.

Shirkey, for one, told Bridge Michigan on Tuesday he wouldn't be certifying the state's vote for Trump. "That's not going to happen," he said. Trump had reportedly reached out to canvassers in Michigan who had at first decided not to certify Wayne County's election results. Kathryn Krawczyk

she's running?
Edit

Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

November 19, 2020
Lara Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.

This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.

While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."

Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

truly absurd
Edit

Giuliani's raving press conference spread a conspiracy theory he's not even attempting to argue in court

November 19, 2020
Rudy Giuliani
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In court, Rudy Giuliani is making a far-fetched argument in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election. But the case he made in a ranting, raving Thursday press conference was even more absurd.

Giuliani, the former New York City mayor turned lawyer for President Trump, is among the loudest voices alleging widespread voter fraud won the presidency for Joe Biden — something every top election official in the country has shot down. He repeated those claims in a very sweaty press conference Thursday, claiming there was "not a singular voter fraud in one state," but a "pattern" of it across the U.S.

Among other provably false claims, Giuliani alleged many American votes are actually being counted overseas, and that voting machines are rigged by companies allied with Venezuela's socialist leaders. Giuliani said he had "hundreds" of affidavits from witnesses making his case, but only waved one of them from his lectern far away from reporters, and said he couldn't actually show them the rest. Another Trump lawyer, Jenna Ellis, meanwhile told reporters that asking for evidence was a "fundamentally flawed" request, as Trump's legal team hadn't had a chance to prove its case in court yet.

But as Reuters' Brad Heath notes, Giuliani's claims of rigged voting machines and overseas vote counting don't even appear in the court cases the Trump campaign has levied. In fact, as Giuliani appeared in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday to claim Trump's legal observers didn't get to watch enough of the vote count there, he admitted "this is not a fraud case." Kathryn Krawczyk

can they hear us?
Edit

Trump campaign's stream of Giuliani press conference includes audio of people mocking him

November 19, 2020

Someone broadcast on President Trump's YouTube channel may have just learned a valuable lesson in the importance of the mute button.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday held a bizarre hour-and-a-half press conference leveling baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and it was streamed on Trump's verified YouTube channel.

But those who tuned in could at one point hear unidentified people, who apparently didn't realize their audio was being broadcast, mocking Giuliani by joking about "Rudy's hair dye dripping down his face." The former New York City mayor could be seen sweating during much of the event. The person who made that comment was also heard asking, "Can they hear us on the stream? I guess not." In fact, they could.

Among other strange highlights from the affair was the revelation that Giuliani is apparently getting legal advice from Joe Pesci movie characters, as at one point, he quoted a scene from the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny to make a point about not being able to see things from far away, describing it as one of his favorite films and offering a not exactly spot-on impression of Pesci.

"Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny?" Giuliani asked reporters. "You know the movie? It's one of my favorite law movies because he comes from Brooklyn."

The Trump YouTube channel apparently removed the video of the press conference including the audio of Giuliani getting mocked, for, well, obvious reasons. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.