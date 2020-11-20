Late night hosts found Rudy Giuliani's 'insane' press conference meltdown hilarious with a hint of coup

"Earlier today, Rudy Giuliani held a press conference about the election, and let's just say in the history of insane Rudy press conferences, this could be his masterpiece," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "I think our voting system is fine, I think it's Rudy that's broken." Seriously, "nothing screams 'confident lawyer' like a guy standing in front of everyone dripping in sweat," he added. "He's sweating like Borat just walked in the room." And then his hair dye started running down his face, Fallon laughed. "It's not all bad for Rudy — he just landed a hair-dye endorsement from Just For Unhinged Men."

Yeah, "looks like Rudy got a bad batch of Just For Henchmen," Stephen Colbert joked at The Late Show. "Rudy died his hair, but his head is challenging the results. Evidently, he had his hair styled a Jiffy Lube. Now obviously it's easy to make fun of Rudy here, but it's also but it's also very satisfying."

Rudy and his "'elite strike force team' Seal Team Sux" are 1 for 32 in the courtroom, Colbert said, "so the end may be in sight, which is good, obviously, but also it's kinda sad. Because this is the most fun I've had in years: For 10 days, we've been able to watch the president lose over and over again — lose the election, lose the recount, lose the lawsuits. It's like Chanukah: we thought there was only enough stupid to last for one day, but miraculously it just keeps going."

"All jokes aside, it's become very clear that he's trying to cut the voters out of voting," Jimmy Kimmel noted at Kimmel Live. Giuliani's "doozy of a press conference" was "a success in that it did not take place in a parking lot next to a dildo shop," and it's hilarious how "he was literally dying up there," but it was also "a desperate, vomitous attack on every American who bothered to vote."