10 things you need to know today: May 26, 2017

Trump tells NATO allies to pay more for defense

President Trump scolded fellow NATO leaders in Brussels on Thursday for "not paying what they should be paying" for their common defense. Speaking at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's headquarters, Trump said that 23 of the 28 member nations are paying less than they have committed to pay, and many owe "massive amounts" from past years. Critics noted that Trump's characterization was wrong, because members don't pay into NATO, but follow guidelines on their own defense spending. Many of the other leaders exchanged sour glances and whispered to each other as Trump told them they were taking advantage of U.S. taxpayers. Trump also disappointed NATO allies by declining to clearly commit to Article 5 of NATO's charter, which stipulates that all members must come to the aid of any member that is attacked. On Friday, Trump continues his marathon of meetings with world leaders at the Group of 7 summit in Italy, where the Paris climate accord is expected to be a focus.