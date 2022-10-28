Will Republicans win the House of Representatives?

Political analysts predict the race for the House could come down to a handful of districts. The Cook Political Report shows Republicans with a slight advantage of 211 leaning- or likely seats over the Democrats' 188 leaning or likely seats; as of Oct. 26, 33 seats remain in a state of play, with the report deeming them toss-ups. Democrats have to win 27 out of those 33 competitive races to control the House, while Republicans would only have to win seven.

Non-partisan poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight's election forecast likewise shows Republicans regaining their lead against the Democrats, giving them an 80 percent chance of winning the House — a 10-point jump over their September estimate. Recent polls have shown that the economy is a leading concern for voters going into the midterms, and those prioritizing that issue typically lean toward Republican candidates. FiveThirtyEight also notes a shift in the generic congressional ballot polling average , swinging back towards Republicans after a short-lived lead for the Democrats.

Nevertheless, Democrats are on the defensive when trying to maintain their 221-212 majority. Republicans can wrestle back control if they win seven seats of the 33 competitive races in the upcoming elections. The newly drawn congressional maps give Republicans a slight advantage, with 12 districts likely to flip their way, according to the latest nonpartisan Cook Political Report estimates.

Republicans have maintained a lead in House midterm election polls, but the certainty of their win has waned at various points. In the early stages of the race, Republicans were expected to easily flip the House since the Democrats' current majority is based on only eight seats. Historically, the party in the White House loses seats in the midterms; since the end of World War II, the president's party has lost 26 House seats on average. However, a shift in the political environment occurred after the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, seemingly giving Democrats a slight boost.

A short shift in the political atmosphere this summer gave Democrats a chance to close the gap with Republicans as the parties vie for public favor ahead of the pivotal midterm elections. Yet historical precedent and recent polls point toward the GOP wrestling away control of at least one of the chambers of Congress . Will it be enough to put the Republicans over the edge to win the House of Representatives? Here's everything you need to know:

Cook's latest projections show that several states they had previously listed as leaning Democrat have moved to the toss-up column in the past week:

NEW @CookPolitical: 10 House rating changes this week, including four Dem incumbents from Lean D to Toss Up and two - #AKAL Mary Peltola (D) and #KS03 Sharice Davids (D) - from Toss Up to Lean D. Full analysis: https://t.co/QxOmHybgEl pic.twitter.com/tFYim1sNT6 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 25, 2022

David Wasserman, U.S House editor of Cook Political Report, also tweeted, "Fascinatingly, all six of the races that have moved in Republicans' direction this week are in states Biden carried in 2020, whereas all four races moving towards Democrats are located in states Donald Trump carried in both 2016 and 2020."

The most recent updates to Politico's Election Forecast, by comparison, had 10 district races move in favor of Republicans. Two House districts changed from likely wins for Democrats to the "toss up" column. The House races in California's 13th District and Oregon's 6th District are predicted to be tighter races than expected, despite previously leaning towards Democrats.

Politico senior editor Steven Shepard attributes the four House races that moved over to the Republican side to "Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-Texas) strength at the top of the ticket and the GOP's continued improvement among Latino voters." District races in Florida, Wisconsin, and Arizona also moved in the direction of Republicans. Democrats have inched closer to a win in Alaska, which moved to "lean Democrat" from the "toss up" list. They also gained districts in Maryland and Massachusetts, as both seats moved from "likely Democrat" to "solid Democrat."

What could happen if Republicans take the House?

In September, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) revealed his party's midterm agenda, calling it their "Commitment to America." The brief document covered some of the things House Republicans would do if they win the majority in the midterm elections. The economy and stronger border control were among the top issues Republicans pledged to attend to. However, they did not provide many details in the report and notably omitted issues that favored their opponents, such as abortion rights and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Another possible outcome of a Republican victory would be for the party to disband the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. McCarthy has not responded to a subpoena to testify about conversations he had with the former president that day, and he was an early opponent of the committee and threatened to investigate any telecom company that provided phone records to the investigation if House Republicans won back control, per The Washington Post.

Democrats have focused on issues such as abortion, climate change, and gun control under President Biden, but their goals could be stymied if Republicans reclaim the House. The GOP could block Biden from implementing his proposed agenda for the rest of his current term, per The Los Angeles Times, and some Republicans have speculated about impeaching him if given the opportunity.

What do polls say about voter enthusiasm?

Recent poll results indicate that the GOP has an advantage in potential voter turnout. The most recent NBC News poll showed that voter interest is at record highs, with 70 percent of likely voters expressing high interest in the midterms. However, Republicans lead in voter enthusiasm, with a 78 percent lead, compared to the Dem's 69 percent. The NBCNews poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Oct. 14 and Oct.18 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1.

The latest New York Times/Sienna poll shows a closer race, with 49 percent of likely voters planning to cast a ballot for a Republican representative in Congress in November, compared to 45 percent who planned to vote Democrat. Republicans also claimed more undecided voters, The poll reveals that Republicans had a 10-point lead with independent voters for congressional representatives, compared to the 3-point lead for Democrats in their previous poll.

The New York Times/Siena surveyed 792 likely voters nationwide via telephone from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12. The margin of error is +/- 4.1 points.