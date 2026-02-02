Best edible gifts for Valentine’s Day: tried and tasted
These luxury treats are sure to be swooned over
Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge, and what better way than with gifts that you can eat? Whether you’re treating a partner, a friend, or even yourself, you can skip the cards and flowers and try a host of delicious flavours instead.
Audrey’s Extraordinary Heart Box
While chocolates are for life, and not just for Valentine’s Day, this decadent box of confections is proof that the sweet treat is an ideal expression of romance. Audrey’s Extraordinary Heart box feels like a love letter written in chocolate, with elegant presentation in a gorgeous heart-shaped box, and where every piece earns its place. But this isn’t a polite sampler. Instead, the recipient will get to slowly savour dozens of milk and dark handmade chocolates, with standout flavours including caramel and nougat. Whether given to the one you love, or self-bestowed, this heart box turns an age-old Valentine’s ritual into a thoughtful and delicious present, and one certainly worthy of repeat purchase.
audreyschocolates.co.uk; £150
Chapel Down Rosé
This rosé from Chapel Down is the perfect indulgence for Valentine’s Day – fresh, fruity, and quietly appealing. A pale blush in the glass, the wine has delicately sweet flavours of strawberries and raspberries, which feel inherently romantic. But it is a rosé which remains crisp and dry, with a balanced and refreshing taste. This means it is perfect to be sipped alongside a candlelit meal, pairing well with seafood, fruit, or even just a box of chocolates. For an extra special touch, consider personalising the bottle with your loved one’s name.
chapeldown.com; £43
Knoops Hot Chocolate Starter Pack
Sometimes, romance isn’t about big, dramatic gestures. Knoops Hot Chocolate Starter Pack is an ideal treat to enjoy during cosy and relaxing evenings with the person you love. The sleek shaker is a thoughtful addition to a typical hot chocolate set, offering a hands-on touch to the ritual, while the chocolate flakes themselves – whether you choose milk or dark – are rich, velvety, and high-quality without being too heavy. Consider adding a tube of giant marshmallows to offer a touch of sweetness and a perfectly balanced cup.
knoops.com; £51
Tracklements Heart-Shaped Jar of Fresh Chilli Jam
If you’re looking to turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day, look no further than this playful, heart-shaped jar of chilli jam. Sweet, tangy and spicy, it is a treat that flirts with the tastebuds, offering just the right amount of kick. Spread it on toast, swirl it into cheese, or dollop it on dessert – whatever you choose, the jam is a delicious way to warm both hearts and tastebuds.
tracklements.co.uk; £7.45
Lola’s Valentine’s Vegan and Gluten Free Cupcakes Box
These vegan and gluten-free cupcakes prove that Valentine’s Day treats can be both fun and thoughtfully made. Beautifully packaged, it’s hard not to smile when you open the box and see six bright red cakes with a myriad love-themed decorations from delicate flower petals to hearts. This visual charm is only enhanced by the delicate, pillowy sponge that isn’t chewy or dense. These carefully considered cupcakes still feel special rather than substitutive and remain a playful treat to enjoy this romantic season.
lolas.co.uk; £23.70
Naughty and Nice Chocolate Stout Gift Pack
This chocolate stout is a quietly dangerous delight, the kind of alcoholic beverage that feels gentle right up until it isn’t. Going down luxuriously smoothly, across the range, it is the texture that stands out: lovely and velvety, rich without being cloying, and surprisingly light for something so indulgent. As the can promises, it is the chocolate flavour that leads confidently, while a pleasing hint of coffee brings up the rear to offer an interesting depth rather than the bitterness that may be expected with this flavour profile. Some other nuances felt slightly more muted, particularly the caramel and coconut notes. Yet, this pack is well crafted and deliciously drinkable, rewarding slow sipping (even if it’s hard to do so).
vocationbrewery.com; £18
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
