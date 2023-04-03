Donald Trump's four biggest legal threats

There's an irony of sorts to the fact that Trump's first criminal indictment is perhaps also his most mundane; while the exact charges remain non-public, they are widely reported to focus on his paying $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to buy her silence on their alleged sexual relationship during the 2016 presidential election, as well as potentially other similar payments to other paramours. In particular, The New York Times reports, prosecutors under Bragg are looking into whether the then-candidate "falsely accounted" for that money when he reimbursed his former attorney Michael Cohen, who facilitated the transaction .

But as dramatic, and historic, as this has all been so far, it is just one part in a larger legal whirlwind — one which Trump has deftly avoided (and in some cases even utilized for his own purposes) for years, but which now threatens him on multiple fronts. Here are the four major judicial challenges he now faces:

Although Trump has steadfastly maintained his innocence in the face of these "unthinkable" allegations, the mere fact that he stands officially accused of breaking the law has placed him at the center of an ongoing debate over how these charges will affect the 2024 presidential election; already Republicans have begun rallying around the current frontrunner for their party's nomination, while Trump himself has used the indictment as a springboard for a renewed fundraising push to "to defend our movement from the never-ending witch hunts and WIN the WHITE HOUSE in 2024."

Moreover, because the alleged hush money payment occurred within the context of the 2016 election, prosecutors are potentially exploring whether election laws were broken as well.

While the Daniels hush money payments may or may not be proven to directly relate to electoral politics, Trump faces a potential indictment in a separate district attorney's investigation that is inextricable from his time as president.

2020 election subversion in Georgia

It's been nearly a year since Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fanni Willis empaneled a grand jury to investigate alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to manipulate voting results in the 2020 presidential election in the hopes of overturning his electoral loss in that state. In that time jurors have heard from 75 witnesses, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and attorneys John Eastman and Jenna Ellis, while they probed incidents such as Trump's personal call to Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" more than 11,000 votes in his favor.

While Willis has not announced any official charges from that investigation yet, a series of heavily redacted documents released in mid-February pointed to a "majority" of grand jury members recommending prosecutors pursue "appropriate indictments" for alleged perjury committed by witnesses. Jurors also found that "no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election," undercutting Trump's rationale for involving himself in the state's electoral count.

Speaking with the New York Times later that month, jury forewoman Emily Kohrs confirmed that the number of people recommended for charges was "not a short list," and that "You're not going to be shocked" by any of the names.

Federal investigation into Jan. 6 and classified documents

Following months of stymied negotiations between the National Archives and Trump over the latter's unlawful possession of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, FBI agents dramatically raided the former president's home in Aug. 2022, uncovering a host of classified material allegedly including state secrets regarding both China and Iran. In the wake of that raid, and the ensuing public furor, Attorney General Merrick Garland named former Justice Department Prosecutor Jack Smith as a special counsel to spearhead the DOJ's investigation into both the document handling, as well as Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In the five months since being named special counsel, Smith has compelled testimony from a number of figures including former Vice President Mike Pence, while simultaneously suggesting that Trump may have misled attorneys over how he had handled and kept classified documents in his home.

While the exact timeline and scope of Smith's dual pursuits remain unclear, he is working under a congressional recommendation made by the House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 that the Justice Department charge Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make false statements; and inciting, assisting, or aiding or comforting an insurrection.

Author E. Jean Carroll's lawsuits over alleged 1990s rape

Trump also faces not one but two civil lawsuits from former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges the former president raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman's department store dressing room during the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the allegations, calling Carroll "not my type" in 2019, and then a "hoax" and "con job" three years later. While Carroll has sued for defamation twice, following each of Trump's comments, her second suit also carries a battery claim following a newly enacted New York state law expanding the statute of limitations for alleged victims of sexual assault to seek damages.

Citing the similarities between both suits, both Carroll and Trump's legal teams had requested in March to combine the two cases into a single lawsuit. That request was denied by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who has maintained the scheduled April 25, 2023 court date for the second suit. An appeals court is currently deliberating over whether Carroll's first suit (made while Trump was still in office) can proceed.