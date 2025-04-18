The week's best photos
A sea of kites, a game of sand hockey, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
G20: Viola Davis stars in 'ludicrous' but fun action thriller
The Week Recommends The award-winning actress plays the 'swashbuckling American president' in this newly released Prime Video film
By The Week UK
-
The Masters: Rory McIlroy finally banishes his demons
In the Spotlight McIlroy's grand slam triumph will go down as 'one of the greatest and most courageous victories in the history of golf'
By The Week UK
-
What is your net worth and why is it worth knowing?
the explainer Take stock of your assets
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A botanical trap, a pair of puppies, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A leaning palace, massive waves, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A fiery cocktail, deathly fashion, and more
By The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A smelly standoff, a colorful cloud, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
Feature A stylish cat, a man pulling a train, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Rio’s dirtiest party, a pancake-flipping race, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures An endangered ape, a risky bike stunt, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
-
The week's best photos
A moment of balance, a daring leap, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US