Who is leading in the polls?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck and neck

One place where Harris does currently have an edge is Pennsylvania, a critical swing state
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Kamala Harris has momentum, but she is still locked in a virtual dead heat with Donald Trump in most polls of the 2024 presidential race. Harris "overwhelmingly impressed" voters in her September debate with Trump, said The New York Times: Two-thirds of respondents say she did well in the encounter. But the paper's latest poll — conducted with The Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College — shows she has failed to take a "decisive advantage" in the race: The two candidates are deadlocked overall. 

One place where Harris does have an edge? Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, where she holds a four-point lead. It is "surprising," said the Times, that Harris' numbers are "stronger in Pennsylvania" than they are nationally. Other polls see a closer race than that. Harris and Trump are "essentially tied" in Pennsylvania, said The Washington Post. The Post's poll shows Harris gets backing from 48% of Keystone State voters, while Trump weighs in at 47%. That's no shock: "Pennsylvania has been narrowly divided every time Trump has been on the ballot," the Post said. Something to note: Pennsylvania voters "widely say Harris won" the debate.

Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

