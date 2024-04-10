Quiz of The Week: 30 March - 5 April

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

A group of people holding candles, Palestinian flags and signs
A walking vigil was held in Falmouth, Cornwall on Wednesday for local man James Henderson, one of three British aid workers killed in Gaza
(Image credit: Hugh Hastings / Getty Images)
By Austin Chen, The Week UK
published

Both the US and UK were forced to address Israel's military actions after an air strike killed seven aid workers last Monday including three British citizens and a dual American-Canadian national.

The news of the deaths came days after Joe Biden's administration authorised the transfer of billions of dollars' worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel. Biden said he was "outraged and heartbroken" about the aid workers, but has faced protests and criticism over his support for Israel's offensive

