Quiz of The Week: 6 - 12 April

Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?

South Korea green onions
A South Korean opposition politician greets a supporter in a cap covered with onions – a protest against President Yoon Suk Yeol
(Image credit: Alamy)
By The Week UK
published

Rishi Sunak's fancy footwear took up a considerable number of column inches in the UK's newspapers this week.

The prime minister wryly offered a "fulsome apology" to fans of one particular brand after his trainers sparked widespread mockery in the media and online, some noting that the shoes looked practically unworn. Far from being a fun bit of PR for the PM, what the shoe debacle really underlined is that "it's just over" for the Tories, as the party enters the final stages of its "death spiral", said Hugo Rifkind in The Times

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Us News Politics Puzzles And Quizzes Uk News World News Quiz Of The Week
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us