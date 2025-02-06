Rats
This week's question: Houston's mayor says that "drug-addicted rats" are scarfing piles of seized marijuana and magic mushrooms stored at the city's police headquarters. If a TV network were to make a reality show about the Houston Police Department's battle with these drug-chomping rodents, what would it be titled?

