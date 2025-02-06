The Week contest: Rat police
This week's question: Houston's mayor says that "drug-addicted rats" are scarfing piles of seized marijuana and magic mushrooms stored at the city's police headquarters. If a TV network were to make a reality show about the Houston Police Department's battle with these drug-chomping rodents, what would it be titled?
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Trillionaire tome
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Rat police" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Feb. 11. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Feb. 21 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Feb. 14. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
