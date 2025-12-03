One-pot leftover turkey and rice recipe
Make the most of leftover Christmas turkey with this spicy festive dish
Thousands of families will be enjoying turkey with their Christmas dinner this year, but any leftover meat can also be put to good use. Bora Doğanay, head chef of Soul Mama, London, shares how seasoning and rice can bring new life to festive titbits.
Ingredients (serves 4)
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp allspice
- 1 tsp thyme
- pinch of salt
- 200g long-grain rice
- 1 red pepper, sliced
- 1 carrot, peeled and diced
- 1ltr chicken/turkey stock
- 1 whole Scotch bonnet chilli (optional)
- 400g–500g cooked turkey, cut into small pieces
- spring onions and coriander, chopped, to garnish
Method
- Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened.
- Stir in the smoked paprika, allspice, thyme and salt, and cook for 30 seconds to bloom the spices.
- Rinse the rice then add to the pan with the pepper and carrot. Mix well to coat the rice in the spices and aromatics.
- Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer. Add the Scotch bonnet chilli, if using. Simmer for 10 minutes.
- Stir in the cooked turkey. Continue cooking for another 5–10 minutes, or until the rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
- Remove the Scotch bonnet, then take the pan off the heat to rest.
- Garnish with spring onions and coriander, and serve.
