One-pot leftover turkey and rice recipe

Make the most of leftover Christmas turkey with this spicy festive dish

leftover turkey and rice one-pot
Leftover turkey can be reinvented into a quick one-pot dish ideal for Boxing Day
(Image credit: Soul Mama)
By
published

Thousands of families will be enjoying turkey with their Christmas dinner this year, but any leftover meat can also be put to good use. Bora Doğanay, head chef of Soul Mama, London, shares how seasoning and rice can bring new life to festive titbits.

Ingredients (serves 4)

  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp allspice
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • pinch of salt
  • 200g long-grain rice
  • 1 red pepper, sliced
  • 1 carrot, peeled and diced
  • 1ltr chicken/turkey stock
  • 1 whole Scotch bonnet chilli (optional)
  • 400g–500g cooked turkey, cut into small pieces
  • spring onions and coriander, chopped, to garnish


Method

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
  • Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, cooking until softened.
  • Stir in the smoked paprika, allspice, thyme and salt, and cook for 30 seconds to bloom the spices.
  • Rinse the rice then add to the pan with the pepper and carrot. Mix well to coat the rice in the spices and aromatics.
  • Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer. Add the Scotch bonnet chilli, if using. Simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the cooked turkey. Continue cooking for another 5–10 minutes, or until the rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
  • Remove the Scotch bonnet, then take the pan off the heat to rest.
  • Garnish with spring onions and coriander, and serve.

Sign up for The Week’s Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.

Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸