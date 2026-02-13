Properties of the week: romantic abodes

Wiltshire: The Manor, Chitterne

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This characterful Grade II Jacobean house with far-reaching views over Salisbury Plain is set in 9 acres of mature gardens and woodland. Period features include stone mullion windows, some with historic glass etchings. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, barn, paddocks, parking. £1.895 million; Strutt & Parker.

Isle of Wight: Cliff Dene, Bonchurch

(Image credit: Spence Willard)

Part of a charming Victorian villa (the ground floor and part of the first floor), the house is surrounded by mature gardens and enjoys an elevated position with panoramic sea views. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £650,000; Spence Willard.

Wiltshire: Dial House, West Lavington

(Image credit: Savills)

An elegant William & Mary Grade II country house with lovely formal gardens. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, tennis court, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.85 million; Savills.

Highland: Tulach Ard, Loch Alsh

(Image credit: Inigo)

An 18th century farmhouse in a spectacular setting with approx. 5 acres of land. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, recep, 1-bed annexe, sauna, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £825,000; Inigo.

Norfolk: Uphall, Hillington

(Image credit: Sowerbys)

A fine Grade II Georgian house close to the royal Sandringham Estate. The house is nestled within approx. 5 acres of gardens and woodland. 11 beds, 5 baths, 6 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, tennis court, swimming pond, coach house, outbuildings, garage. £2.25 million; Sowerbys.

Dorset: My Ladys Cottage, Fifehead Magdalen

(Image credit: Hamptons)

Delightful Grade II thatched house which has been sympathetically extended. Includes a well-stocked mature garden and an ornamental pond. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £650,000; Hamptons.

West Sussex: New Place Manor, Pulborough

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

An enchanting Grade II* manor house with a stone archway built for Queen Elizabeth I’s visit in 1591. 7 beds, 5 baths, 5 receps, garden, 2-bed annexe, outbuildings, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.

Clackmannanshire: Cowden House, Dollar

(Image credit: Savills)

A handsome 1960s house, boasting a turreted folly, in a glorious rural setting on the former Cowden Castle estate. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.195 million; Savills.