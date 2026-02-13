Properties of the week: romantic abodes
Featuring homes in Wiltshire, Dorset and Isle of Wight
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Wiltshire: The Manor, Chitterne
This characterful Grade II Jacobean house with far-reaching views over Salisbury Plain is set in 9 acres of mature gardens and woodland. Period features include stone mullion windows, some with historic glass etchings. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 5 receps, garden, barn, paddocks, parking. £1.895 million; Strutt & Parker.
Isle of Wight: Cliff Dene, Bonchurch
Part of a charming Victorian villa (the ground floor and part of the first floor), the house is surrounded by mature gardens and enjoys an elevated position with panoramic sea views. 3 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £650,000; Spence Willard.
Wiltshire: Dial House, West Lavington
An elegant William & Mary Grade II country house with lovely formal gardens. 6 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, swimming pool, tennis court, outbuildings, garden, parking. £1.85 million; Savills.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Highland: Tulach Ard, Loch Alsh
An 18th century farmhouse in a spectacular setting with approx. 5 acres of land. 6 beds, 4 baths, kitchen, recep, 1-bed annexe, sauna, garden, outbuildings, parking. OIEO £825,000; Inigo.
Norfolk: Uphall, Hillington
A fine Grade II Georgian house close to the royal Sandringham Estate. The house is nestled within approx. 5 acres of gardens and woodland. 11 beds, 5 baths, 6 receps, kitchen/breakfast room, tennis court, swimming pond, coach house, outbuildings, garage. £2.25 million; Sowerbys.
Dorset: My Ladys Cottage, Fifehead Magdalen
Delightful Grade II thatched house which has been sympathetically extended. Includes a well-stocked mature garden and an ornamental pond. 4 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. £650,000; Hamptons.
West Sussex: New Place Manor, Pulborough
An enchanting Grade II* manor house with a stone archway built for Queen Elizabeth I’s visit in 1591. 7 beds, 5 baths, 5 receps, garden, 2-bed annexe, outbuildings, parking. £2.5 million; Knight Frank.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Clackmannanshire: Cowden House, Dollar
A handsome 1960s house, boasting a turreted folly, in a glorious rural setting on the former Cowden Castle estate. 5 beds, 3 baths, kitchen, 3 receps, garden, parking. OIEO £1.195 million; Savills.
-
Arcadia: Tom Stoppard’s ‘masterpiece’ makes a ‘triumphant’ return
The Week Recommends Carrie Cracknell’s revival at the Old Vic ‘grips like a thriller’
-
My Father’s Shadow: a ‘magically nimble’ love letter to Lagos
The Week Recommends Akinola Davies Jr’s touching and ‘tender’ tale of two brothers in 1990s Nigeria
-
Send Help: Sam Raimi’s ‘compelling’ plane-crash survival thriller
The Week Recommends Rachel McAdams stars as an office worker who gets stranded on a desert island with her boss
-
Book reviews: ‘Hated by All the Right People: Tucker Carlson and the Unraveling of the Conservative Mind’ and ‘Football’
Feature A right-wing pundit’s transformations and a closer look at one of America’s favorite sports
-
Catherine O'Hara: The madcap actress who sparkled on ‘SCTV’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’
Feature O'Hara cracked up audiences for more than 50 years
-
6 gorgeous homes in warm climes
Feature Featuring a Spanish Revival in Tucson and Richard Neutra-designed modernist home in Los Angeles
-
Touring the vineyards of southern Bolivia
The Week Recommends Strongly reminiscent of Andalusia, these vineyards cut deep into the country’s southwest
-
Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency – an ‘engrossing’ exhibition
The Week Recommends All 126 images from the American photographer’s ‘influential’ photobook have come to the UK for the first time