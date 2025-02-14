The week's best photos

A splash of color, a robotic lion, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By
published

Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China

(Image credit: Issei Kato / AFP / Getty Images)

A bird

A thrush holds a berry in its beak in Tallinn, Estonia

(Image credit: Sergei Grits / AP)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸