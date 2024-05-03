Quiz of The Week: 27 April - 3 May

What do Japan and Scotland have in common? Well, plenty probably – but this week both nations were grappling with the question of succession.

In Scotland, the resignation of First Minister Humza Yousaf on Monday has plunged the ruling SNP into a leadership contest. But at least Yousaf doesn't have to give birth to his own successor. A Kyodo News poll this week found that 72% of Japanese people see Emperor Naruhito's failure to produce a male heir as a "crisis" for the future of the imperial house.

To get all the news that matters delivered to your inbox every day, sign up for our new daily digital editions: US readers can find out more here, and here if you're a reader in the UK.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.

1. Trials began this week for defendants accused of plotting a coup to overthrow the government of which country?

France

Japan

Argentina

Germany



2. Hunter Biden is threatening legal action against which news channel?

CNN

Fox News

MSNBC

CNBC



3. London rents have risen to a record level of how much per month on average?

£1,844

£2,633

£1,487

£3,045



4. Students were suspended after ignoring orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at which US university?

Columbia

Berkeley

UCLA

Washington State



5. More than 15,000 esports fans flocked to the ESL One Birmingham tournament on Sunday to watch professional gamers battle for supremacy in which video game?

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare"

"Fortnite"

"Dota 2"

"League of Legends"



6. Elon Musk is rolling out Tesla’s "full self-driving" software in which Asian nation?

China

India

Japan

South Korea



7. The newly revealed line-up for this summer's BBC Proms includes an evening dedicated to which non-classical genre?

Disco

Rap

Country

Metal



8. Donald Trump met privately on Sunday with which previous Republican presidential rival?

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Mike Pence

Ron DeSantis



9. Which singer faced a backlash for asking on social media whether Melissa McCarthy had used weight-loss drug Ozempic?

Mariah Carey

Dionne Warwick

Barbra Streisand

Cher



10. Joe Biden is on the cusp of approving a US reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I drug to what?

Schedule II

Schedule III

Schedule IV

Schedule V

(Image credit: The Week)

1. Germany

The alleged ringleader of the "Reichsbürger" plot is a 72-year-old property developer who descends from Germany's abolished aristocracy and goes by the name Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss.

2. Fox News

A letter from Hunter Biden's legal team was made public on Monday, saying he plans to sue Fox News for defamation and for violating "revenge porn" laws. The US president's son also demands that the photos be removed from its platforms.

3. £2,633

New renters outside London will pay a less eye-watering £1,291, according to Rightmove. Soaring rents are being blamed on demand for housing outstripping supply, as well as landlords passing on increased costs to their tenants.

4. Columbia

Dozens of students from Columbia University in New York are facing suspension after protesters seized Columbia’s Hamilton Hall on Tuesday. The university said it has begun its next phase of efforts to "ensure safety" on campus and to curtail the "noisy distraction" as students prepare for exams.

5. Dota 2

The winning team walked away with a $300,000 (£240,000) cash prize for their mastery of the multiplayer game, whose complexity has earned it comparisons to chess – if chess included fantasy characters battling in a primeval forest.

6. China

During a surprise trip to Beijing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk received approval to roll out the new software. But US regulators revealed last week that a two-year investigation uncovered 75 crashes and one death related to "full self-driving" (FSD), along with 467 crashes and 13 deaths from its less sophisticated iteration, "autopilot".

7. Disco

"Prom 2: Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco" will celebrate the 1970s floor-fillers of New York's nightclubs. It is one of several non-classical concerts designed to broaden the appeal of this year's Proms.

8. Ron DeSantis

Trump and the Florida governor DeSantis held a private three-hour meeting described as "friendly". DeSantis requested the meeting, which was seen as a way for the two men to make peace and perhaps pave the way for future political collaborations.

9. Barbra Streisand

"Omg somebody please teach Barbra Streisand how to send a DM" one horrified fan wrote on X after seeing her tactless reply to McCarthy's post. Streisand swiftly deleted the comment, and later explained she 'forgot the world is reading'. Learn more about the politics of Ozempic on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.

10. Schedule III

President Biden will reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and other hard drugs, to a Schedule III. This move will place cannabis alongside co-codamol and Tylenol with codeine, and other drugs determined to have medical applications.