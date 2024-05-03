Quiz of The Week: 27 April - 3 May
Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
What do Japan and Scotland have in common? Well, plenty probably – but this week both nations were grappling with the question of succession.
In Scotland, the resignation of First Minister Humza Yousaf on Monday has plunged the ruling SNP into a leadership contest. But at least Yousaf doesn't have to give birth to his own successor. A Kyodo News poll this week found that 72% of Japanese people see Emperor Naruhito's failure to produce a male heir as a "crisis" for the future of the imperial house.
And now, find out how closely you’ve been paying attention to the latest news and other global events by putting your knowledge to the test with our Quiz of The Week.
1. Trials began this week for defendants accused of plotting a coup to overthrow the government of which country?
- France
- Japan
- Argentina
- Germany
2. Hunter Biden is threatening legal action against which news channel?
- CNN
- Fox News
- MSNBC
- CNBC
3. London rents have risen to a record level of how much per month on average?
- £1,844
- £2,633
- £1,487
- £3,045
4. Students were suspended after ignoring orders to leave a pro-Palestinian encampment at which US university?
- Columbia
- Berkeley
- UCLA
- Washington State
5. More than 15,000 esports fans flocked to the ESL One Birmingham tournament on Sunday to watch professional gamers battle for supremacy in which video game?
- "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare"
- "Fortnite"
- "Dota 2"
- "League of Legends"
6. Elon Musk is rolling out Tesla’s "full self-driving" software in which Asian nation?
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
7. The newly revealed line-up for this summer's BBC Proms includes an evening dedicated to which non-classical genre?
- Disco
- Rap
- Country
- Metal
8. Donald Trump met privately on Sunday with which previous Republican presidential rival?
- Nikki Haley
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Mike Pence
- Ron DeSantis
9. Which singer faced a backlash for asking on social media whether Melissa McCarthy had used weight-loss drug Ozempic?
- Mariah Carey
- Dionne Warwick
- Barbra Streisand
- Cher
10. Joe Biden is on the cusp of approving a US reclassification of cannabis from a Schedule I drug to what?
- Schedule II
- Schedule III
- Schedule IV
- Schedule V
1. Germany
The alleged ringleader of the "Reichsbürger" plot is a 72-year-old property developer who descends from Germany's abolished aristocracy and goes by the name Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss.
2. Fox News
A letter from Hunter Biden's legal team was made public on Monday, saying he plans to sue Fox News for defamation and for violating "revenge porn" laws. The US president's son also demands that the photos be removed from its platforms.
3. £2,633
New renters outside London will pay a less eye-watering £1,291, according to Rightmove. Soaring rents are being blamed on demand for housing outstripping supply, as well as landlords passing on increased costs to their tenants.
4. Columbia
Dozens of students from Columbia University in New York are facing suspension after protesters seized Columbia’s Hamilton Hall on Tuesday. The university said it has begun its next phase of efforts to "ensure safety" on campus and to curtail the "noisy distraction" as students prepare for exams.
5. Dota 2
The winning team walked away with a $300,000 (£240,000) cash prize for their mastery of the multiplayer game, whose complexity has earned it comparisons to chess – if chess included fantasy characters battling in a primeval forest.
6. China
During a surprise trip to Beijing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk received approval to roll out the new software. But US regulators revealed last week that a two-year investigation uncovered 75 crashes and one death related to "full self-driving" (FSD), along with 467 crashes and 13 deaths from its less sophisticated iteration, "autopilot".
7. Disco
"Prom 2: Everybody Dance! The Sound of Disco" will celebrate the 1970s floor-fillers of New York's nightclubs. It is one of several non-classical concerts designed to broaden the appeal of this year's Proms.
8. Ron DeSantis
Trump and the Florida governor DeSantis held a private three-hour meeting described as "friendly". DeSantis requested the meeting, which was seen as a way for the two men to make peace and perhaps pave the way for future political collaborations.
9. Barbra Streisand
"Omg somebody please teach Barbra Streisand how to send a DM" one horrified fan wrote on X after seeing her tactless reply to McCarthy's post. Streisand swiftly deleted the comment, and later explained she 'forgot the world is reading'. Learn more about the politics of Ozempic on this week's episode of The Week Unwrapped.
10. Schedule III
President Biden will reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and other hard drugs, to a Schedule III. This move will place cannabis alongside co-codamol and Tylenol with codeine, and other drugs determined to have medical applications.
