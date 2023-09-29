The Week contest: Flamingo welcome
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This week’s question: Hurricane Idalia caused flamingos to scatter far from their habitats in Florida and the Caribbean, with some birds appearing as far north as Ohio and Wisconsin. In seven words or fewer, come up with a welcome banner message that residents of colder climes could use to greet these unexpected visitors.
Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Great escape
How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Flamingo welcome” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Oct. 3. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Oct. 13 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Oct. 6. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
-
Magazine printables - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine Interactive Crossword - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine printables - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine Interactive Crossword - October 6, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 6, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Quiz of The Week: 16 - 22 September
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
By Harriet Marsden Published
-
Magazine printables - September 29, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 29, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine solutions - September 29, 2023
Issue - September 29, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
Magazine Interactive Crossword - September 29, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 29, 2023
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week contest: Great escape
By The Week Staff Published