This week’s question: Music fans who got tattooed with Spotify QR codes, which activate a favorite song on the music app when scanned, are finding those codes stop working when skin sags and ink fades. If a rock band were to write a song about this tattoo failure, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Parenting perfume

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Rock tattoo" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 5. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 15 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 8. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.