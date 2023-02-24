Ukraine's biggest victories and defeats in the war against Russia

"The shock effect of this kind of offensive on a brittle, poorly led, and demoralized Russian military in Ukraine should not be understated," Rand Corporation's Gian Gentile and Raphael Cohen write in Foreign Policy. But neither should the boost the Kharkiv lightning counteroffensive gave the Ukrainians. "Battlefield victories, especially quick and unexpected ones, have a way of turning the tides of war," they added, pointing to the American Continental Army's consequential defeat of British forces at Saratoga, New York, in 1777. Ukraine's "stunning operational success" in Kharkiv could be "their own 1777 moment," and it certainly showed "Ukraine, Russia, and the world that an outright Ukrainian victory is possible." For Ukraine's Western allies, specifically, Zagorodnyuk underscores, the Kharkiv offensive "proved beyond doubt that Ukraine is capable of staging large-scale offensive operations and reclaiming land that Russia has held for extended periods." WIN: Recapture of Kherson The last major battle of the first year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was for Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia managed to capture before Ukraine turned the tides. And this battle ended in another humiliating defeat for Russia, which rewarded Ukraine's steady and surgical destruction of its supply and reinforcement lines by withdrawing across the Dnipro River rather than face another costly rout like Kharkiv. Russia abandoned Kherson weeks after "annexing" its province. After Russia pulled out of Kherson in November, the battle lines and battlefields effectively froze for the winter. Russia's new offensive isn't going anywhere fast and Ukraine's counteroffensive is still weeks away. "But history is written by war's victors," AP's Leicester notes. "And at this point, the invasion's outcome is far from clear."