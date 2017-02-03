Lili Loofbourow

The queen of spin

The queen of spin

How Kellyanne Conway became the greatest spin doctor in modern American history
Jeva Lange

Pavlov's president

Cause: Cable news segment. Effect: Trump tweets!

Jeva Lange

Feb 3, 2017
Leslie Turnbull

Why the best jewelry is artisanal — and cheap

This Valentine's Day, skip the diamonds and go for something a little more unique

Leslie Turnbull

Feb 3, 2017
Paul Waldman

Trump's racist time machine

How President Trump plans to re-whiten America

Paul Waldman

Feb 2, 2017
Anthony L. Fisher

A guide to Super Bowl 51

Get ready, America: It's a historic offensive machine vs. a soulless dynasty

Anthony L. Fisher

Feb 2, 2017
Catherine Garcia

The week's good news

It wasn't all bad!

Catherine Garcia

Feb 2, 2017
Lauren Hansen

Dogs dig reggae?

Plus other fun, interesting facts from around the web

Lauren Hansen

Feb 3, 2017
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
"He's so dreamy."
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Why Neil Gorsuch is a fantastic Supreme Court pick

Why conservatives across the country are celebrating President Trump's inspired SCOTUS pick

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Feb 1, 2017
Ryan Cooper

Ready, aim, filibuster

The case for all-out war against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Ryan Cooper

Feb 2, 2017
Noah Millman

The Democrats' Gorsuch dilemma

Whether by instinct or through good advice, Trump may have hit on a perfect move to frustrate liberals

Noah Millman

Feb 2, 2017
Damon Linker

The real radical in the White House

"Darkness is good. ... Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That's power."

Damon Linker

Feb 1, 2017
The Week Staff

The week's best political cartoons

Artists take on Trump's righthand man, liberal outrage over the immigration order, and more

The Week Staff
Feb 3, 2017
The Week Staff

Wit and wisdom

A quick dose of enlightenment from Dolly Parton, George Braque, and more

The Week Staff
Feb 3, 2017
Jeff Spross

Is Trump about to target legal immigrants?

It sure sounds like it...

Jeff Spross

Feb 2, 2017
James Pethokoukis

Trump's brain drain

America desperately needs more high-skill immigrants. President Trump is already messing that up.

James Pethokoukis

Feb 2, 2017
Rebecca Traister

Why doctors lie about abortion

Fake news and fake science has been targeting women's reproductive rights for years

Rebecca Traister

Feb 2, 2017
Arika Okrent

The true origin of the football huddle

It was first invented by deaf players

Arika Okrent

Feb 2, 2017
Peter Weber

Will Democrats filibuster Gorsuch?

It's a risky move, but they just might do it

Peter Weber

Feb 1, 2017
Michael Brendan Dougherty

Why Trump chose Gorsuch

He's just what conservatives wanted, and no less than they demanded

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Feb 1, 2017
Sarah Marshall

The radical politics of Dirty Dancing

The film was released 30 years ago this week, but there's never been a better time to watch it

Sarah Marshall

Feb 1, 2017
Ryan Cooper
"The Constitution is janky. It's antiquated. It's poorly designed. And it's falling apart before our very eyes."
Ryan Cooper

Against the Constitution

Why America's founding document is janky and imperfect

Ryan Cooper

Feb 1, 2017
