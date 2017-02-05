Jeva Lange

The Trump Bowl

The Trump Bowl

Cheering crowds. Huge ratings. One winner. It's not the Super Bowl. It's President Trump's worldview.
5 things you need to know now
5 things you need to know now
Editorial cartoons
John Cleese's 6 favorite books

The comedy icon and Monty Python co-founder shares some of his favorite reads


Feb 5, 2017
Megan Thielking

How opioids destroy Native American lives

The rate of drug-related deaths among American Indian and Alaska Native people has almost quadrupled since 1999

Megan Thielking

Feb 5, 2017
Jonathan Chait

What does Paul Ryan stand for?

He's not actually spineless. Here's what he really believes in.

Jonathan Chait

Feb 4, 2017
Ryan Cooper

Impeach Trump

Republicans: You're our only hope

Ryan Cooper

Feb 3, 2017
Damon Linker

Don't impeach Trump

Why waste your time?

Damon Linker

Feb 3, 2017
David Faris
"The time for compromise, civility, and moderation is over. This is political war."
David Faris

How to save red-state Democrats

There can be no compromise with Trump

David Faris

Feb 3, 2017
Harold Maass

Weekly news quiz

Think you know the news? Find out!

Harold Maass

Feb 3, 2017
The Week Staff

Striking fear into America's C-suites

From Silicon Valley to Wall Street, America's CEOs have no idea how to respond to President Trump

The Week Staff
Feb 4, 2017
The Week Staff

How to respond to the Dow's historic high

And more of the week's best financial advice

The Week Staff
Feb 4, 2017
Eric Barker

How to stay calm under pressure

Here are three secrets from a bomb disposal expert

Eric Barker

Feb 4, 2017
Paul Waldman

President Trump in the Situation Room

How will the president react to his first real crisis?

Paul Waldman

Feb 3, 2017
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

The secularist case for religious liberty

Neil Gorsuch will stand firm on religious rights. Here's why that matters.

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Feb 3, 2017
The Week Staff

The week's best political cartoons

Artists take on Trump's prayer, the Democrats' course correction, and more

The Week Staff
Feb 3, 2017
Jackie Friedman

The week's best photojournalism

In some of the week's most captivating images, competition turns dirty, a human hatchling celebrates the new year, and more

Jackie Friedman

Feb 3, 2017
Jeva Lange

Pavlov's president

Cause: Cable news segment. Effect: Trump tweets!

Jeva Lange

Feb 3, 2017
Jeff Spross

Can you trust the jobs numbers under Trump?

This, unfortunately, needs to be asked

Jeff Spross

Feb 3, 2017
Catherine Garcia

The week's good news

It wasn't all bad!

Catherine Garcia

Feb 2, 2017
Leslie Turnbull

Why the best jewelry is artisanal — and cheap

This Valentine's Day, skip the diamonds and go for something a little more unique

Leslie Turnbull

Feb 3, 2017
Ryan Cooper
"Right now there is incredible anti-Trump energy. If Democrats want to channel that energy, they must credibly signal that they will fight Trump tooth and nail. Filibustering Gorsuch is the loudest way they can do it."
Ryan Cooper

Ready, aim, filibuster

The case for all-out war against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Ryan Cooper

Feb 2, 2017
Arika Okrent

The true origin of the football huddle

It was first invented by deaf players

Arika Okrent

Feb 2, 2017
The Week Staff

Wit and wisdom

A quick dose of enlightenment from Dolly Parton, George Braque, and more

The Week Staff
Feb 3, 2017
Jackie Friedman

The week's best photojournalism
