Michael Brendan Dougherty

Why Trump chose Gorsuch

Why Trump chose Gorsuch

He's just what conservatives wanted, and no less than they demanded
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

The rise of Trump Derangement Syndrome

President Trump has the almost supernatural capacity to get people to act and react in ways that are entirely irrational. Don't let him.

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Feb 1, 2017
Lauren Hansen

A portrait of America

At the turn of the 20th Century, an amateur photographer captured future Americans as they passed through Ellis Island

Lauren Hansen

Feb 1, 2017
Edward Morrissey

'You're fired'

Was President Trump right to fire Sally Yates?

Edward Morrissey

Jan 31, 2017
Peter Weber

King Trump?

Congress needs to stand up to the president. Here's how they can get some leverage.

Peter Weber

Jan 31, 2017
Michael Brendan Dougherty

Where was the furor over Obama's wars?

If you want to help Middle Eastern refugees, there's more to protest about American foreign policy than Trump's visa ban

Michael Brendan Dougherty

Jan 31, 2017
Lili Loofbourow

The queen of spin

How does Kellyanne Conway do it? Let's examine her go-to strategies.

Lili Loofbourow

Jan 31, 2017
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
"You don't have to fear a fascist coup to worry about an administration where people are just shooting from the hip all the time."
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Conservatives against the immigration ban

We cannot defend this order just because it was signed by a Republican president

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Jan 31, 2017
Jeva Lange

Reading 1984 in the age of Trump

The definition of "power" in America today is best encapsulated by a sentence written 70 years ago

Jeva Lange

Jan 31, 2017
Scott Lemieux

Law and disorder

Why federal judges have an obligation to check the president's immigration orders

Scott Lemieux

Jan 31, 2017
Paul Waldman

Republicans' Supreme Court playbook

Here's how the GOP will spin Trump's Supreme Court nominee

Paul Waldman

Jan 31, 2017
Noel Murray

The best films of Sundance 2017

In a turbulent year, the festival's finest movies reinforced what really matters

Noel Murray

Jan 31, 2017
David Faris

Leave my family alone, President Trump

Trump's immigration order is targeting patriotic Americans who have done nothing wrong

David Faris

Jan 31, 2017
Tom Pepinsky

Is Trump a strongman or an ineffectual narcissist?

Here's what studying authoritarian politics has taught me: Weak leaders often act like strong leaders and strong leaders often act like they are indifferent

Tom Pepinsky

Jan 31, 2017
Susan Shain

How Facebook helped me grieve

When my boyfriend died, the social media platform became my life raft

Susan Shain

Jan 31, 2017
Paul Blest

Shut down the government?

President Trump's Muslim ban is reprehensible. Here's how Democrats should fight it.

Paul Blest

Jan 31, 2017
Ryan Cooper
"President Trump's first constitutional crisis took a mere eight days to arrive."
Ryan Cooper

The road to tyranny

How President Trump's immigration ban sparked a constitutional crisis

Ryan Cooper

Jan 30, 2017
Lili Loofbourow

Sherlock's self-aware woman problem

The series keeps dutifully confessing it has issues with women — without ever quite fixing it

Lili Loofbourow

Jan 31, 2017
Listen
Jeff Spross

The danger in Democrats' new anti-Trump unity

Uniting to defeat the worst aspects of Trump's agenda is good. Uniting without deciding what you stand for is bad.

Jeff Spross

Jan 31, 2017
Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Why Trump is right about ObamaCare

Congressional Republicans would be smart to listen to him

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Jan 30, 2017
Julie Masis

The real border sneaks

The number of people sneaking into Canada from the U.S. and asking for asylum has gone way up

Julie Masis

Jan 31, 2017
