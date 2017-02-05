1
The Democratic Party does not need to prioritize new leadership, says House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi
2
DHS Secretary John Kelly reportedly refused to comply with Stephen Bannon's plan for green card holders
"Right now there is incredible anti-Trump energy. If Democrats want to channel that energy, they must credibly signal that they will fight Trump tooth and nail. Filibustering Gorsuch is the loudest way they can do it."
Sign Up for
Our free email newsletters
All Articles
Sign Up for
Our free email newsletters