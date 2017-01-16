"Perhaps we give too much power to elections, which often are decided by random events and politicians' personalities, rather than by policies."
5
Reince Priebus says talk of a new presidential press conference space is 'getting way out of whack'
"It is tempting to play dirty pool with Trump. A journalist who thinks he is halting the rise of fascism in America will of course find plenty of excuses for sinking to Trump's level."
Sign Up for
Our free email newsletters
All Articles
Sign Up for
Our free email newsletters