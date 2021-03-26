This week's question: Dating.com has found that 75 percent of singles prefer male partners with "dad bod" more than any other body type. If the proud owner of a dad bod were to write a guidebook on how to achieve this sought after physique — somewhat muscular, but with some extra flesh and a belly — what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Love vax

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Get dad bod" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, March 30. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the April 9 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on April 2. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.