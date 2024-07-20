5 close shave cartoons about the Trump assassination attempt
Artists take on a fear of loud noises, Trump's luck, and more
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
-
Iran: does Masoud Pezeshkian's election mark a turning point?
Talking Point New president is seen as a progressive but much will depend on how the US reacts
By The Week UK Published
-
British defence: the crisis in the Armed Forces
Talking Point Depleted military power may not be able to meet its own commitment to up defence spending to 2.5%
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: July 20, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published