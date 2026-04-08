Political cartoons for April 8

Wednesday's political cartoons include taking aim at NATO, the nuclear option, and a caveman crisis

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Donald Trump holds a bow and arrow as he stands next to a man in a suit with &amp;ldquo;NATO&amp;rdquo; written on the man&amp;rsquo;s back. A target labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo; is filled with arrows. There is also an arrow in the back of the man from NATO.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Other Nuclear Option&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a large button with the words &amp;ldquo;25th Amendment&amp;rdquo; written on it.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump, at left, folds his arms and says &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m gonna bomb Iran back to the stone age!&amp;rdquo; At right, he&amp;rsquo;s dressed like a caveman, holds a club, and drags the Statue of Liberty by her head. He says, &amp;ldquo;Or maybe I&amp;rsquo;m just gonna cave&amp;hellip;again!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two aliens on the surface of the moon peer out from a crater and watch Artemis II fly past. One alien says, &amp;ldquo;Well, there goes the neighborhood.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A big-bellied man sits in a chair in a commodities-broker office speaking to a man behind a desk. The man behind the desk says, &amp;ldquo;For some reason, I feel you belong in pork bellies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is depicted as a giant piggy bank labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Family Corruption.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;$3 billion and counting.&amp;rdquo; There are slots on top of him through which cash is being dropped. The slots are labeled, Pay to Play, Foreign Influence, Pardons, Ambassadorships, and Crypto Scams.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Artemis II floating home from the moon. A Black astronaut has been left on the surface of the moon. One of the white astronauts says, &amp;ldquo;Sorry&amp;hellip;Just following Trump-Hegseth orders&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts multiple versions of Donald Trump stuck in a windy, twisty, seemingly never-ending labyrinth named &amp;ldquo;Strait of Hormaze.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts the Artemis II crew looking through the window of their ship at the far side of the moon. The moon is covered by a memorable image from the Far Side comic strip where a kid is trying to push open a door at the Midvale School for the Gifted that is clearly labeled &amp;ldquo;Pull&amp;rdquo;. A female astronaut thinks, &amp;ldquo;I was hoping for this!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is dominated by a giant, round bomb shaped like Earth. A burning fuse leads down to Donald Trump, who reaches up with a match and has lit the fuse.

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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