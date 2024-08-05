Today's political cartoons - August 5, 2024
Monday's cartoons - Putin's prisoners, gold for the GOAT, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The rise of matcha: the 'cool-girl' powdered tea
The Week Recommends From cocktails to pancakes, the Japanese tea powder is cropping up in just about everything
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
What was Gamergate – and why are we still talking about it?
The Explainer Ten years on, the impact of the misogyny-fuelled campaign still lingers
By Abby Wilson Published
-
'Harris resets map for election'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published