The week's best photos

A royal entrance, a rescued boar, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By
published

A person

Members of Iran's Basij paramilitary force attend a parade in Tehran, Iran

(Image credit: Vahid Salemi / AP)

Yoann Richomme

Yoann Richomme secures a second-place finish in the 10th annual Vendee Globe around-the-world solo sailing race in France

(Image credit: Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP / Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸