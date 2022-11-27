6 charming homes in Queens, New York

Jackson Heights

The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath.

Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899.

Long Island City

The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State Park and the East River and one subway stop from Grand Central Terminal. This two-story, two-bedroom townhouse features an open chef's kitchen, a double-height main space with a wall of glass, a roof deck, and a private backyard with a deck and mature trees.

Condo amenities include a health club, a kids' playroom, and outdoor movies. $2,500,000. Mike Lubin, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (917) 371-6723/

Far Rockaway

Overlooking Reynolds Channel, this Saltmeadow development townhouse is also near beaches, the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, and JFK Airport. The duplex includes a two-bedroom guest/rental apartment downstairs; an upstairs two-story, three-bedroom home with custom tiling, oversize windows, modern galley kitchen, formal dining area, and primary suite with marble-tiled bathroom; and a garage and basement.

Outside are a roof deck with water views and a private backyard. $1,375,000. Ari Harkov, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (212) 381-4246.

Forest Hills Gardens

Set in a historic planned community modeled on English garden cities, this 1925 six-bedroom home is also blocks from restaurants, shopping, and an express subway into Manhattan. The house features the original stained glass, interior columns, detailed molding, and carved staircase; a kitchen with breakfast area; a dining room with fireplace; and a living room with adjacent sunroom.

Outside are a landscaped front yard and a back garden with a patio. $2,198,000. Bruce Eaton, Terrace Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 572-3751.

Douglaston

This three-bedroom Colonial-style home is in a historic district a block from Little Neck Bay and walking distance to Udall's Cove nature preserve. The 1930 house has a living room with fireplace and built-ins, a sunroom with flagstone floor, a chef's kitchen, a paneled dining room, and a primary suite with French doors to a balcony.

The lot includes a landscaped front yard and a back patio surrounded by mature trees. $1,349,000. Carolyn Meenan, Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty, (917) 796-2990.

Rego Park

Galaxy Tower condominiums stands on a quiet street steps from the restaurants and shopping of Austin Street, 63rd Drive, and Queens Boulevard. This 2013 one-bedroom, fourth-floor unit features wood floors, a washer and dryer, a galley kitchen with stainless appliances, a living-dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private balcony.

The building has a six-year tax abatement, rentable indoor parking, and a shared roof deck with Manhattan skyline views. $465,000. Ron Pamposa, Corcoran Brooklyn Heights, (917) 543-9453.

